League of Legends patch 12.1 notes – Arcane-themed Firelight Ekko, Elderwood skins

The first patch of the League of Legends 2022 season has hit the PBE. League of Legends patch 11.24 has headed to live servers to make its debut on the Rift and, following a bunch of teases from Riot Games on social media, the latest batch of new content has begun trickling onto the testing grounds ready for patch 12.1’s arrival in the live game soon. Let’s take a look.

First up, we’ve got yet another champion skin inspired by the MOBA game’s tremendously successful new spin-off Netflix show, Arcane. This time, it’s The Boy Who Shattered Time in for a themed skin, with Riot having previewed Firelight Ekko on League’s Twitter channels ahead of his arrival on the PBE. A good thing, too, given his presence in the show as a member of the Firelights gang – and it seems his new look draws on his hoverboard and mask from the series. We’ve also got some new Elderwood skins on the way, this time for lucky champs Gnar and Rek’Sai.

As is is very often the case when a patch has only just hit the PBE, we don’t have any balance changes to check out just yet. However, we know Riot tends to post an early preview at some point in the days following, with the full round of tweaks hitting the PBE shortly afterwards, so we should have a good idea of which champions, items, or runes are in for adjustments very soon. Keep checking back as we’ll include everything you need to know in the notes below.

Without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 12.1 notes (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.1 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

The League of Legends patch schedule hasn’t yet been updated to reflect the rollout dates for 2022 by Riot just yet, so it’s not entirely clear just yet when League of Legends patch 12.1 is due to drop. Patches usually launch in two-week cycles, but given we’re hitting the holiday period, it’s possible this could be a three-week-long (or longer) release this time around. Given how these update typically drop, we could potentially expect 12.1 to arrive on December 22 or 29, though this is unconfirmed for now. We’ll update this page with the info when it’s available.

Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then when the release date does materialise.

League of Legends Patch 12.1 Balance Changes

Champion Changes

None just yet, but keep checking back as we’ll cover all the champion balance changes you’ll want to know about right here when they hit the PBE.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.1 New Champion Skins

New Champion Skins

FIRELIGHT EKKO – 1350 RP

Here’s the FIRELIGHT EKKO splash art:

ELDERWOOD GNAR – 1350 RP

“Stories have long been told of a monster that stalks the wood, rending massive oak trees asunder bare-handed – but few realise this titan is also the small, curious creature that collects baubles and bones and chitters through the treetops. The wise leave both to their devices. The foolish? Well, it depends which Gnar they meet”

Here’s the ELDERWOOD GNAR splash art:

ELDERWOOD REK’SAI – 1350 RP

“Spore-fiends stalk the deepest reaches of the forest, and Rek’sai is the broodmother from which all others spring. Those who see her hulking form of bloom and bark swimming through the trees rarely live long enough to tell the tale”

Here’s the ELDERWOOD REK’SAI splash art:

MISCELLANEOUS CHANGES

GOTH ANNIE SPLASH ART CHANGE

The splash art for GOTH ANNIE has been updated, which you can check out below:

That’s all there is for the League of Legends patch 12.1 notes for now, folks, but keep heading back to this page as there’s sure to be more to check out in the way of gameplay updates and other changes ahead of its arrival on live servers soon.

