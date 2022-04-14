League of Legends patch 12.8 notes – Swain and Olaf update

Jump To



League of Legends patch 12.8 notes are already offering plenty to eyeball, despite the new update only just hitting the PBE. While LoL patch 12.7 has just touched down on the live servers, Riot Games is wasting no time getting more content ready for the MOBA game as MSI draws near.

Patch 12.7 introduces Arcana skins for champions Ahri, Xayah, Rakan, Ryze, and Hecarim. If some flashy new duds aren’t your thing, you’ll want to check out the champion changes. While Riot has tweaked a few familiar faces, the most significant change comes to Zeri, who has got a total rework.

As for patch 12.8, though, things are already shaping up for a big update. You’ve got Solar Eclipse skins for Kayle, Sejuani, and Sivir; Lunar Eclipse skins for Aatrox and Senna; and other unique skins for Gangplank and Yasuo. We’ve also got our first peep at mid-scope tweaks for Olaf and Swain. It’s still early doors for the patch, though, so keep checking back for more changes to eyeball.

Without further ado, here are the League of Legends patch 12.8 notes (thanks, Surrender at 20!)

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.8 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2022 patch schedule, the League of Legends patch 12.8 release date is set for Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.8 CHAMPION CHANGES

Champion balance changes

Swain – changed Ravenous Flock (P): Removed! Swain can no longer pull crowd-controlled enemies Removed! Swain’s pull no longer deals damage Healing increased to 4/5.5/7%/9% (levels 1/6/11/16) maximum health from 4/5.5/7% (levels 1/6/11) maximum health Health per soul fragment increased to 12 from 5 Death’s Hand (Q): Mana cost decreased to 45/50/55/60/65 from 65/70/75/80/85 Cooldown decreased to 7/6/5/4/3 seconds from 9/7.5/6/4.5/3 seconds Damage increased to 60/80/100/120/140 (+40% AP) from 55/75/95/115/135 (+40% AP) Additional bolt damage increased to 12/22/32/42/52 (+10% AP) from 15/20/25/30/35% Maximum damage increased to 108/168/228/288/348 (+80% AP) from 88/135/190/253/324 (+64/72/80/88/96% AP) Vision Of Empire (W): Mana cost decreased to 60/65/70/75/80 from 70/80/90/100/110 New! Pings now display enemies in range similar to Twisted Fate (R) and Nocturne (R) Nevermore (E): New! Can now be reactivated to pull all champions rooted by Nevermove New! Cooldown is reduced by 20% during Demonic Ascension (R) Demonic Ascension (R): Cooldown decreased to 100/80/60 seconds from 120 seconds Drain damage per second changed to 20/45/70 (+10% AP) from 35/50/65 (+14% AP) Removed! No longer grants 125/200/275 health Changed! “Upon casting Demonic Ascension Swain gains 50 Demon Power. Demonic Ascension lasts as long as swain has Demon Power, which drains at a rate of 10 per second. While draining an enemy champion, Swain gains 20 Demon Power per second. After 3 seconds, Swain can cast Demonflare (R2)” Demonflare (R2): Damage increased to 150/225/300 (+60% AP) from 100/150/200 (+50% AP) New! Demonflare now slows enemies by 60%, decaying over 1.5 seconds Changed! On casting Demonic Ascension, Swain can cast Demonflare 1 time – this does not end Demonic Ascension Removed! Demonflare no longer charges up based on health drained, up to double damage Olaf – changed Stats: Attack Damage increased to 68 (+4.7/level), 148 at level 18 from 68 (+3.5/level), 127.5 at level 18 Health increased to 575 (+105/level), 2360 at level 18 from 575 (+100/level), 2275 at level 18 Mana increased to 316 (+60/level), 1336 at level 18 from 316 (+42/level), 1030 at level 18 Berserker Rage (Passive): Riot has reworked calculation to grant maximum effectiveness when you’re at or below 30% health Maximum attack speed changed to 40-100% (levels 1-18) from 99% New! Now gives up to 12-35% life steal (levels 1-18), based on Olaf’s missing health Undertow (Q): New! Shreds 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% armour for four seconds on champion hit Damage decreased to 60/110/160/210/260 from 80/125/170/215/260 Minimum range increased to 425 from 300 Mana cost changed to 40/45/50/55/60 from 60 at all ranks Cooldown increased to 8 seconds from 7 Cooldown refund on axe pickup increased to 5 seconds from 4.5 seconds Vicious Strikes (W): New! Resets Olaf’s basic attack New! Olaf gains 70/115/160/205/250 (+25% of Olaf’s missing health) as a shield for 2.5 seconds Removed! No longer grants Life Steal Removed! No longer amplifies Olaf’s healing based on missing health Attack speed decreased to 40/50/60/70/80% for 4 seconds from 50/60/70/80/90% for 6 seconds Cooldown changed to 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds from 16 seconds at all ranks Ragnarok (R): New! Hitting a champion with a basic attack or E – Reckless Swing extends the duration of Ragnarok to 2.5 seconds. Olaf can refresh Ragnarok indefinitely Duration decreased to three seconds from six seconds Removed! Ragnarok’s passive’s bonus resistances are no longer lost for the duration of the cast

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.8 CHAMPION SKINS

Champion Skins

Gangplank the Betrayer – 1350 RP

“Energised by a mysterious amulet containing Viego of Camavor and wielding the Blade of the Ruined King, Gangplank’s personality erupted as he raged in search of the long-lost Isolde. Though ultimately freed of the King’s influence by a group of heroes, he carries the experience with him… a reminder, perhaps, of true power.”

Here’s the Gangplank the Betrayer splash art:

Sea Dog Yasuo – 1350 RP

“Empowered by the Buhru during his fight against Viego of Camavor, Yasuo made an unlikely champion for the children of Nagakabouros – his obsession with past events flew in the face of everything they believed in. Yet even the mangiest sea dog has his day, and Yasuo stood against the forces of darkness, emerging triumphant.”

Here’s the Sea Dog Yasuo splash art:

Solar Eclipse Kayle – 1350 RP

Here’s the Solar Eclipse Kayle and Lunar Eclipse Aatrox splash art:

Solar Eclipse Sejuani – 1350 RP

“A Knight of the Eclipse who patrols the border of the Elderwood on a great beast. Grim and wild at heart, Sejuani lives for battle with the forces of the Old Gods, caring naught for the reason why.”

Here’s the Solar Eclipse Sejuani splash art:

Solar Eclipse Sivir – 1820 RP

“A mercenary Eclipse Knight known for her skill in battle and lack of chivalry, Sivir sells her services eliminating witches and monsters who menace the countryside, ignoring threats that do not prove lucrative. Though many knights find nobility in their stated purpose, Sivir cares naught but for coin, pledging to aid her order only in their final, dire hour.”

Here’s the Solar Eclipse Sivir splash art:

Lunar Eclipse Aatrox – 1350 RP

Lunar Eclipse Senna – 1350 RP

“An ancient knight long thought dead, freed from the Eclipse Cathedral’s catacombs as Kayle began to stir from her ancient slumber. Senna now aids her knighthood against the new threat of the Coven, saving whoever she can from the resurrected Old Gods… though she remains ever vigilant, as the sun-eater’s return is now inevitable.”

Here’s the Lunar Eclipse Senna splash art:

Lunar Eclipse Senna Prestige Edition – 125 ME

“Burning up the runway in a look inspired by an ancient order of magical knights, Senna brings a cold, but determined energy to the Gala proceedings. Evil beware– these looks can kill… and kill again.”

Here’s the Lunar Eclipse Senna prestige edition splash art:

Those are all the notes for LoL patch 12.8 for now, but keep heading back to check them out as there’s sure to be lots more to eyeball and delve into ahead of the patch’s arrival very soon.

