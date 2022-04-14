League of Legends patch 12.8 notes – Swain and Olaf update

A new League of Legends patch is introducing some lovely sun and moon-themed skins for Kayle, Sejuani, Sivir, Aatrox and Senna alongside some big champ updates

League of Legends patch 12.8 notes are already offering plenty to eyeball, despite the new update only just hitting the PBE. While LoL patch 12.7 has just touched down on the live servers, Riot Games is wasting no time getting more content ready for the MOBA game as MSI draws near.

As for patch 12.8, though, things are already shaping up for a big update. You’ve got Solar Eclipse skins for Kayle, Sejuani, and Sivir; Lunar Eclipse skins for Aatrox and Senna; and other unique skins for Gangplank and Yasuo. We’ve also got our first peep at mid-scope tweaks for Olaf and Swain. It’s still early doors for the patch, though, so keep checking back for more changes to eyeball.

Without further ado, here are the League of Legends patch 12.8 notes (thanks, Surrender at 20!)

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.8 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2022 patch schedule, the League of Legends patch 12.8 release date is set for Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.8 CHAMPION CHANGES

Champion balance changes

Swain – changed

Ravenous Flock (P):
Removed! Swain can no longer pull crowd-controlled enemies
Removed! Swain’s pull no longer deals damage
Healing increased to 4/5.5/7%/9% (levels 1/6/11/16) maximum health from 4/5.5/7% (levels 1/6/11) maximum health
Health per soul fragment increased to 12 from 5
Death’s Hand (Q):
Mana cost decreased to 45/50/55/60/65 from 65/70/75/80/85
Cooldown decreased to 7/6/5/4/3 seconds from 9/7.5/6/4.5/3 seconds
Damage increased to 60/80/100/120/140 (+40% AP) from 55/75/95/115/135 (+40% AP)
Additional bolt damage increased to 12/22/32/42/52 (+10% AP) from 15/20/25/30/35%
Maximum damage increased to 108/168/228/288/348 (+80% AP) from 88/135/190/253/324 (+64/72/80/88/96% AP)
Vision Of Empire (W):
Mana cost decreased to 60/65/70/75/80 from 70/80/90/100/110
New! Pings now display enemies in range similar to Twisted Fate (R) and Nocturne (R)
Nevermore (E):
New! Can now be reactivated to pull all champions rooted by Nevermove
New! Cooldown is reduced by 20% during Demonic Ascension (R)
Demonic Ascension (R):
Cooldown decreased to 100/80/60 seconds from 120 seconds
Drain damage per second changed to 20/45/70 (+10% AP) from 35/50/65 (+14% AP)
Removed! No longer grants 125/200/275 health
Changed! “Upon casting Demonic Ascension Swain gains 50 Demon Power. Demonic Ascension lasts as long as swain has Demon Power, which drains at a rate of 10 per second. While draining an enemy champion, Swain gains 20 Demon Power per second. After 3 seconds, Swain can cast Demonflare (R2)”
Demonflare (R2):
Damage increased to 150/225/300 (+60% AP) from 100/150/200 (+50% AP)
New! Demonflare now slows enemies by 60%, decaying over 1.5 seconds
Changed! On casting Demonic Ascension, Swain can cast Demonflare 1 time – this does not end Demonic Ascension
Removed! Demonflare no longer charges up based on health drained, up to double damage

Olaf – changed

Stats:
Attack Damage increased to 68 (+4.7/level), 148 at level 18 from 68 (+3.5/level), 127.5 at level 18
Health increased to 575 (+105/level), 2360 at level 18 from 575 (+100/level), 2275 at level 18
Mana increased to 316 (+60/level), 1336 at level 18 from 316 (+42/level), 1030 at level 18
Berserker Rage (Passive):
Riot has reworked calculation to grant maximum effectiveness when you’re at or below 30% health
Maximum attack speed changed to 40-100% (levels 1-18) from 99%
New! Now gives up to 12-35% life steal (levels 1-18), based on Olaf’s missing health
Undertow (Q):
New! Shreds 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% armour for four seconds on champion hit
Damage decreased to 60/110/160/210/260 from 80/125/170/215/260
Minimum range increased to 425 from 300
Mana cost changed to 40/45/50/55/60 from 60 at all ranks
Cooldown increased to 8 seconds from 7
Cooldown refund on axe pickup increased to 5 seconds from 4.5 seconds
Vicious Strikes (W):
New! Resets Olaf’s basic attack
New! Olaf gains 70/115/160/205/250 (+25% of Olaf’s missing health) as a shield for 2.5 seconds
Removed! No longer grants Life Steal
Removed! No longer amplifies Olaf’s healing based on missing health
Attack speed decreased to 40/50/60/70/80% for 4 seconds from 50/60/70/80/90% for 6 seconds
Cooldown changed to 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds from 16 seconds at all ranks
Ragnarok (R):
New! Hitting a champion with a basic attack or E – Reckless Swing extends the duration of Ragnarok to 2.5 seconds. Olaf can refresh Ragnarok indefinitely
Duration decreased to three seconds from six seconds
Removed! Ragnarok’s passive’s bonus resistances are no longer lost for the duration of the cast

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.8 CHAMPION SKINS

Champion Skins

 Gangplank the Betrayer – 1350 RP

“Energised by a mysterious amulet containing Viego of Camavor and wielding the Blade of the Ruined King, Gangplank’s personality erupted as he raged in search of the long-lost Isolde. Though ultimately freed of the King’s influence by a group of heroes, he carries the experience with him… a reminder, perhaps, of true power.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the Gangplank the Betrayer splash art:

Gangplank the Betrayer splash art: a LoL champ points his gun at the screen as the tides race across the screen

Sea Dog Yasuo – 1350 RP

“Empowered by the Buhru during his fight against Viego of Camavor, Yasuo made an unlikely champion for the children of Nagakabouros – his obsession with past events flew in the face of everything they believed in. Yet even the mangiest sea dog has his day, and Yasuo stood against the forces of darkness, emerging triumphant.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the Sea Dog Yasuo splash art:

League of Legends' Yuso slices through water while wearing his Sea Dog skin

Solar Eclipse Kayle – 1350 RP

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the Solar Eclipse Kayle and Lunar Eclipse Aatrox splash art:

Solar Eclipse Kayle floats through the sky as the ground below gives way

Solar Eclipse Sejuani – 1350 RP

“A Knight of the Eclipse who patrols the border of the Elderwood on a great beast. Grim and wild at heart, Sejuani lives for battle with the forces of the Old Gods, caring naught for the reason why.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the Solar Eclipse Sejuani splash art:

Solar Eclipse Sivir – 1820 RP 

“A mercenary Eclipse Knight known for her skill in battle and lack of chivalry, Sivir sells her services eliminating witches and monsters who menace the countryside, ignoring threats that do not prove lucrative. Though many knights find nobility in their stated purpose, Sivir cares naught but for coin, pledging to aid her order only in their final, dire hour.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the Solar Eclipse Sivir splash art:

League of Legends Solar Eclipse skin flies through the battlefield

Lunar Eclipse Aatrox – 1350 RP

YouTube Thumbnail

Lunar Eclipse Senna – 1350 RP

“An ancient knight long thought dead, freed from the Eclipse Cathedral’s catacombs as Kayle began to stir from her ancient slumber. Senna now aids her knighthood against the new threat of the Coven, saving whoever she can from the resurrected Old Gods… though she remains ever vigilant, as the sun-eater’s return is now inevitable.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the Lunar Eclipse Senna splash art:

League of Legends' Lunar Eclipse Senna draws power to her blade

Lunar Eclipse Senna Prestige Edition – 125 ME

“Burning up the runway in a look inspired by an ancient order of magical knights, Senna brings a cold, but determined energy to the Gala proceedings. Evil beware– these looks can kill… and kill again.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the Lunar Eclipse Senna prestige edition splash art:

League of Legends Eclipse Senna stands with her blade in a white city while wearing her prestige skin

Those are all the notes for LoL patch 12.8 for now, but keep heading back to check them out as there’s sure to be lots more to eyeball and delve into ahead of the patch’s arrival very soon.

Also be sure to go catch up on the LoL patch 12.7 notes – it’s a big update, and there’s plenty on the way, so you’ll want to make sure you’re in the know on what’s about to drop now the patch is live. Plus, we have a LoL tier list which has all you need to know about the best League of Legends champions to play in each role as of the latest patch.

