League of Legends patch 12.9 notes – Taliyah update, EDG skins

The League of Legends patch 12.9 notes are starting to make their way onto the Public Beta Environment (PBE). While LoL patch 12.8 has just gone live, we already have a good idea of what Riot Games is working on next for the popular MOBA game.

While you wait for new content to populate the PBE, you’ve got plenty to check out in League of Legends’ latest patch. Riot has overhauled Swain’s kit to make him a more attractive pick in the current meta, while 18 other champions have also been tweaked. If you’re looking for some more visual flair, Riot has added a lovely batch of Solar and Lunar Eclipse skins for Kayle, Sejuani, Sivir, Aatrox, and Senna.

While patch 12.9 is still in the earlier stages of development, you’ve got plenty to eyeball. Riot is working on a mid-scope update for Taliyah that’ll be just as extensive as Swain’s rework. You’ve also got several new High Noon skins for the likes of Katarina, Leona, and more that make the champions look like gothic vampire hunters. If that isn’t your style, Riot has also added some icy skins to honour esports outfit Edward Gaming’s 2021 World Championship.

Without further ado, here are the League of Legends patch 12.9 notes (Cheers, Surrender at 20!).

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.9 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2022 patch schedule, the League of Legends patch 12.9 release date is set for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.9 CHAMPION CHANGES

Champion balance changes

Pyke – nerfed Bone Skewer (Q): Mana cost increased to 74/78/82/86/90 from 50/55/60/65/70 Sion – nerfed Glory in Death (Passive): Damage against structures reduced by 50%

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.9 CHAMPION SKINS

Champion skins

EDG Aphelios – 1350 RP

“Honouring Viper’s winning performance as Aphelios during the 2021 World Championship.”

Here’s the EDG Aphelios, Graves, Viego, Yuumi, and Zoe splash art:

EDG Graves – 1350 RP

“Honouring Flandre’s winning performance as Graves during the 2021 World Championship.”

EDG Viego – 1350 RP

“Honouring Jiejie’s winning performance as Viego during the 2021 World Championship.”

EDG Yuumi – 1350 RP

“Honouring Meiko’s winning performance as Yuumi during the 2021 World Championship.”

High Noon Katarina – 1350 RP

“My people got swindled. I aim to collect what we’re owed,” the Outsider says, pinning her dagger in a wanted poster of the Mechanical Devil. Her eyes burn like stoked coal as she fixes each dusty traveler in her gaze, “And I hear y’all plan on jumpin’ the Sulfur Rail, Harbingers. If you’re gonna take this devil down, I want in.”

Here’s the High Noon Katarina splash art:

High Noon Leona – 1820 RP

“The Lady of House Solari lifts her chin against the scorching wind. Ahead lies her family’s salvation: the Sulfur Rail, carrying the stolen family fortune, churning across the desert. The only thing that stands in her way is the Mechanical Devil himself. Her sword hums like cicadas in the gloaming. The butterflies gather. Time for the Harbingers to ride.”

Here’s the High Noon Leona splash art:

High Noon Mordekaiser – 1350 RP

“Few meet the Mechanical Devil and live to tell the tale. They describe a behemoth: all steel and gears, fuelled by hellfire and fierce enough to scare a man’s soul from his skin. He is the King of the Sulfur Rail, reigning over the train to Hell from a throne of stolen gold and infernal iron. Eternal, and unassailable.”

Here’s the High Noon Mordekaiser splash art:

High Noon Talon – 1350 RP

“Fate is catchin’ up to you, old friend,” Talon says, leaning back in his chair, predator’s eyes gleaming under the shadows of his hat. He still moves like a demon, even warped and corrupted by angel blood as he is. His smile, rueful and knowing, has too many teeth: “The end is comin’ for us all.”

Here’s the High Noon Talon and Varus splash art:

High Noon Varus – 1350 RP

“Ain’t nothin’ for a dead angel to do but resign himself to grief. Varus was content to allow Mordekaiser to take him past the infernal gates themselves… Until a ragtag gang of thieves interrupted his mourning. Varus now picks up his bow once more, riding as a Harbinger. It’s high time he got revenge for the massacre of Heaven.”

Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous

Riot Games is currently testing a mid-scope update for Taliyah! Here’s what it looks like right now:

The Taliyah mid-scope update should be on PBE tmrw for patch 12.9 Highlights:

(+) AoE Q, lower Q CD, Worked ground Q is STRONG, E is longer range and stuns dashers, significant usability improvements on P, W, and R

(-) Nerfs to burst damage and early roaming Feedback welcome! pic.twitter.com/mzEvbSPOfF — August (@RiotAugust) April 25, 2022

Those are all the notes for LoL patch 12.9 for now, but keep heading back to check them out as there’s sure to be lots more to eyeball and delve into ahead of the patch’s arrival very soon.

Also be sure to go catch up on the LoL patch 12.8 notes – it’s a big update, and there’s plenty on the way, so you’ll want to make sure you’re in the know on what’s about to drop now the patch is live. Plus, we have a LoL tier list which has all you need to know about the best League of Legends champions to play in each role as of the latest patch.