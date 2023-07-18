League of Legends patch 13.14 is a big one, my friends – trust me, I got the update in a Word document and that’s a lot of pages. The MOBA‘s newest champion, Naafiri, will finally be unleashed on the public domain, as well as Arena, League of Legends‘ new 2v2v2v2 mode.

There’s a lot to unpack in 13.14, but the biggest additions are, of course, Naafiri and Soul Fighter. Naafiri, a Darkin mid-lane doggo with a passion for hunting down foes, is absolutely my favorite champion of the year so far. Apart from the fact her kit literally spawns more puppers to chase down the enemy squad, you can pet her using the old cursor we all know and love. Honestly, that’s the highlight right there.

Soul Fighter, however, is this summer’s overarching event. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Street Fighter, it’s accompanied by an all-new 2v2v2v2 mode, Arena. The skins look stunning (I need that Samira one) and the stage is set for an event quite unlike any other.

Champion buffs and nerfs

Aside from the new event and our somewhat adorable furry midlaner, there’s a slew of buffs and nerfs to champions from across the Rift. Following his popularity in pro play, the cute yet chaotic Milio is taking a few much-needed nerfs – particularly to his passive – and, at lower ELOs, Hecarim and Jax have been hit with the hammer in an attempt to cut down their armor and cooldowns respectively.

On the buff side, good ol’ Lissandra is getting a few buffs to her kit, as well as some new Thrall mechanics. Volibear is also finally getting a power boost, with W granting more healing over time.

League of Legends patch notes – 13.14 update

Below are the champion buffs and nerfs from Riot’s League of Legends patch notes – otherwise, we’d be here for a very, very long time.

Champion Buffs

Aatrox

Q – The Darkin Blade

First Cast Damage: 10/30/50/70/90 (+60/65/70/75/80% AD) ⇒ 10/25/40/55/70 (+60/70/80/90/100% AD) (Note: This will be a buff at 0/100/100/100/100 AD. The second cast of Q will still deal 25% more than base damage and the third cast will still deal 50% more.)

Minion Damage Modifier: 55% ⇒ 55/60/65/70% (levels 1/6/11/16)

Diana

W – Pale Cascade

Shield Strength: 40/55/70/85/100 (+25% AP) (+9% bonus health) ⇒ 45/60/75/90/105 (+30% AP) (+9% bonus health)

Magic Damage per Orb: 18/30/42/54/66 (+15% AP) ⇒ 18/30/42/54/66 (+18% AP)

Lissandra

Passive – Iceborn Subjugation

Thrall Movement: Thralls will stop at final frames before exploding ⇒ Thralls will continue to chase down their targets until they explode

New – You Can’t Hide: Thralls will now follow enemies into Brush if they were already being chased down by the Thrall

New- I C(E) You Coming: Thralls are revealed to enemies through Fog of War

Q – Ice Shard

Slow Application: Q will slow the first enemy hit ⇒ Q will now slow all enemies hit

Ice Shard Missile: Q will cast from position post-cast rather than pre-cast

R – Frozen Tomb

Heal Amount: 90/140/190 (+25% AP) (increased by 0-100% based on missing health) ⇒ 100/150/200 (+55% AP) (increased by 0-100% based on missing health) (Note: Maximum heal value will be at 30% or less health now instead of 0% health.)

Damage and Slow Application Cadence: 4 times per second ⇒ 16 times per second

Dash Interactions: Updated logic slightly around stopping dashes

Shaco

Q – Deceive

Bonus Physical Damage: 25/35/45/55/65 (+50% bonus AD) ⇒ 25/35/45/55/65 (+60% bonus AD)

Backstab Bonus Critical Strike Damage: 40% ⇒ 55%

R – Hallucinate

Prowler’s Claw Bugfix: Prowler’s Claw’s passive will now properly be applied to Shaco’s clone

Bugfixes

Not So Fast Dragon: Shaco boxes will no longer instantly die to Hextech Dragon’s lightning AoE

Zip Zap No More: Zeri’s Q bullets will now deal the correct amount of damage to Shaco’s boxes

Shyvana

Q – Twin Bite

Bonus Physical Damage: 20/35/50/65/80% AD (+25% AP) ⇒ 20/40/60/80/100% AD (+25% AP)

New – Attack Speed Increase: Shyvana’s next two attacks have 40/45/50/55/60% increased attack speed

Cooldown: 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds ⇒ 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

E – Flame Breath

Bonus Magic Damage On-Hit vs Marked Targets: 3% of target’s maximum health ⇒ 3% of target’s maximum health (+1% per 100 bonus AD)

Volibear

Passive – The Relentless Storm

Lightning Claws Magic Damage: 11-60 (based on level) (+40% AP) ⇒ 11-60 (based on level) (+50% AP)

Q – Thundering Smash

QoL Update: Removed a hitch in Volibear’s auto attacks after stunning at high attack speeds.

W – Frenzied Maul

Heal: 20/35/50/65/80 (+8/10/12/14/16% of missing health) ⇒ 20/35/50/65/80 (+8/11/14/17/20% of missing health)

Xerath

Base Stats

Base Mana: 459 ⇒ 400

Passive – Mana Surge

Cooldown: 12 seconds ⇒ 16 seconds

New – Two for One: Mana Surge’s cooldown is now reduced by two seconds upon killing a unit

New – Tower is Power: Hitting Turrets will now proc Mana Surge

R – Rite of the Arcane

Number of Casts: 3/4/5 ⇒ 4/5/6

Magic Damage: 200/250/300 (+45% AP) ⇒ 180/230/280 (+40% AP)

New – Successive Snipes: If a champion is hit with a bolt, successive bolts will deal an additional 20/25/30 (+5% AP) damage (Note: This applies to any number of champions hit with a bolt, so whether you hit one or five you will only receive up to one stack per cast)

Zyra

Passive – Garden of Thorns

Plant Damage from AoE Spells: 4 ⇒ 3

Plant Damage from Ranged Auto Attacks: 4 ⇒ 5

Plant Damage to Monsters: 150% damage to non-Epic monsters ⇒ 40-100 bonus magic damage to all monsters (scales with champion level)

W – Rampant Growth

Seeds on First Rank-Up: 1 ⇒ 2

E – Grasping Roots

Flash Interaction: E no longer locks Zyra out of using Flash during the cast time

R – Stranglethorns

Damage Application Cadence: 4 times per second ⇒ 16 times per second

Casting Logic: Zyra will walk to the position at which her R was cast ⇒ Zyra will immediately cast her R at its maximum range

Champion Nerfs

Hecarim

W – Spirit of Dread

Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 15/20/25/30/35 ⇒ 5/10/15/20/25

Jax

E – Counter Strike

Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds ⇒ 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 seconds

R – Grandmaster-At-Arms

Mana Cost: 50 ⇒ 100

Karthus

Q – Lay Waste

Magic Damage: 45/62.5/80/97.5/115 (+35% AP) ⇒ 43/61/79/97/115 (+35% AP)

Monster Damage Modifier: 95% ⇒ 100%

E – Defile

Mana Restoration on Enemy Takedown: 15/25/35/45/55 ⇒ 10/20/30/40/50

Kindred

Base Stats

Base Health: 580 ⇒ 610

Base Armor: 26 seconds ⇒ 29

Q – Dance of Arrows

Physical Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+75% bonus AD) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+75% bonus AD)

Cooldown: 8 seconds ⇒ 9 seconds

Milio

Passive – Fired Up!

Burn Damage: 25-80 (based on level) (+20% AP) ⇒ 15-50 (based on level) (+20% AP)

E – Warm Hugs

Bonus Movement Speed: 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% ⇒ 12/14/16/18/20%

Rek’Sai

W – Un-burrow

Physical Damage: 55/70/85/100/115 (+80% bonus AD) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+80% bonus AD)

E – Furious Bite

Physical Damage: 55/60/65/70/75 (+85% bonus AD) ⇒ 5/10/15/20/25 (+70% total AD)

Rell

Base Stats

Base Armor: 39 ⇒ 36

Passive – Break the Mold

Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 3% ⇒ 2%

Minimum Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 1.25-3 (based on champion level) ⇒ 0.8-2 (based on champion level)

Maximum Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 15% ⇒ 10%

Rengar

Base Stats

Health Regeneration per 5 seconds: 7 ⇒ 6

Q – Savagery

Critical Strike Damage Conversion: 95% ⇒ 75%

League of Legends patch 13.14 skins

Skins

Soul Fight Lux

Soul Fighter Naafiri

Soul Fighter Pyke

Soul Fighter Samira

Soul Fighter Sett

Prestige Soul Fighter Pyke

Star Guardian Senna

Chromas

Soul Fight Lux

Soul Fighter Naafiri

Soul Fighter Pyke

Soul Fighter Sett

Star Guardian Senna

