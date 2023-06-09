League of Legends is getting Wild Rift’s best skins, but not at once

While the League of Legends Star Guardian skin line has never really been my favorite, when Riot unveiled the Star Guardian Senna skin for their mobile version of the MOBA, Wild Rift, I could have cried. As a Senna and Seraphine main, those skins were all I wanted, but they’ve always been exclusives – but not anymore. Riot has confirmed that I’ll finally be able to get my hands on two of the best League of Legends skins to date.

In a June 8 video featuring skin teams lead Stephanie ‘100 pc nuggets’ Leung, Riot has confirmed when we can expect the Wild Rift Star Guardian skins to appear in League – but some will take longer to get here than others.

“We’ve been making a lot of progress on Seraphine, Orianna, and Senna,” she states. “I’m proud to announce that Seraphine and Orianna will be available in patch 13.13, with Senna coming one patch later in 13.14.” We’re currently on League of Legends patch 13.11, so we won’t have to wait too long.

What about Redeemed Xayah and Rakan, though? Leung notes that Riot hasn’t “forgotten” about the skins, but explains that “they will be coming towards the end of the year. Legendaries are just taking a little bit longer to adapt than epic skins.”

When asked whether or not we can expect all of Wild Rift’s skins to make it into League, she replies, “not as a rule, but if you all are really excited about them we’ll definitely look into it.”

It’s no secret that some of Wild Rift’s skins are just built different, and when I told League of Legends producer Jeremy ‘Brightmoon’ Lee this at MSI 2023, he agreed. Echoing Leung’s statements, he replied to my Star Guardian Senna rantings and ravings with, “if there’s something that players are particularly excited about, we’re listening and open to bringing them over.”

The idea of more skins being transferred over is music to my ears, but it’s mainly Star Guardian Senna and Seraphine that I’ve been yearning for. Stargazer Soraka is also pretty cool, though (hint hint, wink wink).

Either way, I finally have the skins I wanted, and I cannot wait to flex them in game. I will not, however, be flexing how much I’ve spent on League of Legends – that just hurts.

If you, like me, are willing to grind to get cool skins, we have a rundown of the current League of Legends Mythic shop rotation, where you can pick up previous Prestige skins and deck out your main in white and gold.