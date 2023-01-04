League of Legends patch 13.1 preview: Aatrox and Yuumi nerfs

The League of Legends patch 13.1 preview reveals that pesky feline Yuumi is taking yet another barrage of nerfs, alongside the MOBA's premier top laner, Aatrox

It’s a new year, and you know what that means; a League of Legends patch 13.1 preview. You’ll be thankful to hear that feisty furball Yuumi is under the microscope yet again, as well as top lane tyrant Aatrox, with Riot stating that its mission is to deal with some of the MOBA‘s “solo queue outliers.”

A series of different items will also be undergoing changes, specifically Jak’Sho, The Protean, which has become a must-have for fighter-style champions like Renekton and Irelia.

“We’re also buffing up a number of underpowered items and adjusting Jak’Sho to make it less valuable on fighters,” writes designer Ezra ‘Phlox’ Lynn. The item has also played a key part in a collection of Mordekaiser builds, so its changes coupled with the patch’s proposed nerfs may see the iron-clad menace drop down a few tiers. I, as a squishy ADC and support player, and very happy to hear that.

Speaking of supports, one of the headlines of this patch is yet another slew of Yuumi nerfs, coming as a result of the fact she “remains very highly banned.” While what those changes are remain unknown, they’ll likely factor into the highly anticipated League of Legends Yuumi rework that we know is set for later this year.

Below are all of the changes we can expect in League of Legends patch 13.1, courtesy of Phlox (Matt Leung-Harrison if off guys, he’ll be back soon).

Champion buffs

  • AD Shaco
  • Jayce
  • Lissandra
  • Sion

Champion nerfs

  • Aatrox
  • Dr. Mundo
  • Fiora
  • K’Sante
  • Mordekaiser
  • Rammus
  • Yuumi
  • Zeri

Champion changes

  • Jax midscope

System changes

Buffs

  • Axiom Arc
  • Horizon Focus
  • Rod of Ages
  • Winter’s Approach

Nerfs

  • Legend: Tenacity

Adjustments

  • Jak’Sho, The Protean
  • Seraph’s Embrace

All of these changes and more will bring in the League of Legends season 2023 start date on January 10. Until then, though, make sure you scoop the last lot of League of Legends Prime Gaming rewards – after all, Riot may change things up this year. If you’re looking to stop buying skins as your 2023 resolution, then I’d also advise that you check out how much you’ve spent on League of Legends – trust me when I say that’ll make sure you stick to it.

