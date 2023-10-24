League of Legends 13.21 finally brings back a fan-favorite mode

League of Legends patch 13.21 is bringing back fan-favorite mode Nexus Blitz, and you’ll be happy to know that Jungle Pets are getting some welcome changes within the game mode, too. There’s also a Champion Balance Reset from Riot Games, alongside some reworks to K’Sante, Brand, and Seraphine in LoL 13.21.

The biggest news out of League of Legends patch 13.21 is that the Nexus Blitz game mode is back – something we haven’t seen since 11.11. Riot notes that “since then, there’s been a slew of sweeping changes to League’s gameplay, as well as some under-the-hood tech changes that needed to be made to bring the mode back.”

That’s not all though, as the MOBA‘s fan favorite game mode is making some changes to Jungle Pets in comparison to Summoner’s Rift, with the number of stacks needed to level the pets up being reduced. It’ll now only cost ten stacks to get to stage two, and 20 stacks to get to stage three.

Nexus Blitz spawn changes are also coming in, as Riot is aware that they’ve been a “pain point” since the mode was released. Several event spawns will now only either spawn neutrally or in favor of the team that’s losing, to make games more fair: Loot Teemo, Loot Veigar, all variants of Bardle Royale, King of the Hill, and DPS race are all impacted.

As for the biggest Champions changes, Riot wants Brand to have “viable roles other than just support,” so thanks to some stat adjustments and passive tuning they should now have “the ability to reliably clear the jungle.”

K’Sante meanwhile is getting another overhaul to his power level, bug fixes, and a whole lot more after the reworks that started with LoL 13.20. The divisive Seraphine rework has also been detailed, which Riot says is to help her become a strong support and bot laner, with other changes aimed at retaining her mid-lane power too. You can read about all of these changes in-depth in the patch notes courtesy of Riot Games.

Now that LoL 13.21 is here you’ll want to take another look at our League of Legends tier list, alongside a detailed look at the new and upcoming LoL skins as well.