League of Legends patch notes – 13.5 finally reworks Yuumi

Riot Games has released the League of Legends patch notes for the 13.5 update, and there are plenty of Champion changes in the MOBA game. Yuumi gets a big rework, there’s buffs to roaming mid-laners, and even some buffs to counter jungling as well.

League of Legends 13.5 comes as Riot has instituted Champion pricing changes across the game, with a full breakdown of champion costs available.

Yuumi has been broken for a long time, and after countless nerfs the cat is finally getting a more substantial rework, as Riot Games wants to make sure that all our previous Yuumi rework worries are addressed.

League of Legends patch notes: 13.5 update

Yuumi

Base Stats

Health Growth: 84 ⇒ 69

Base Mana: 400 ⇒ 440

Passive – Feline Friendship

Cooldown: 20-10 seconds (levels 1-11)

Heal Amount: 25-11- (+15% AP) (levels 1-18)

Pouncing Passive: While Yuumi’s passive is ready her auto attack range is increased by 50

Q – Prowling Projectile

Cooldown: 7.5/7.25/7.0/6.75/6.5/6.25 seconds

Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70/75

Damage: 60/90/120/150/180/210 (+20% AP)

Slow: 20% for 1 second

Best Friend Empowered Damage: 80/140/200/260/320/380 (+35% AP)

Best Friend Empowered Slow: 55/60/65/70/75/80% decaying over 2 seconds to 20%

Projectile Missile Width: 65 ⇒ 60

Eyes like a Cat: Hitting an enemy with Yuumi’s Q now reveals them. (Note: this will not reveal stealthed enemies.)

W – You and Me!

Adaptive Force Bonus: Yuumi and her attached ally will no longer receive adaptive force bonus stats

Was UnfAery: Yuumi’s W no longer counts as a “Positive Boon” for Summon Aery

Best Friend Bonus: Yuumi gains an additional 10-20% heal and shield power (based on Ally level) and her Best Friend gains 3/5/7/9/11 (+4% AP) on-hit healing. This is affected by Yuumi’s heal and shield power.

E – Zoomies!

Trading Heals for Shields: Now shields allies instead of healing

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

Mana Cost: 80/90/100/110/120

Shield Strength: 90/120/150/180/210 (+30% AP)

Movement Speed Bonus: Allies receive a 20% movement speed bonus while Yuumi’s E shield persists (until shield is broken or decays after 3 seconds)

Attack Speed Bonus: 35% (+8% per 100 AP)

Anchor Mana Restoration: Yuumi restores 20/24/28/32/36 Mana to her Anchor (not herself), increased by up to 100% based on their missing Mana (30% to 80% missing mana).

A Helping Paw: E – Zoomies! does not have a Best Friend bonus because Yuumi should be able to save all her allies

R – Final Chapter

Cooldown: 110/100/90 seconds ⇒ 120/110/100 seconds

Magic Damage per Wave: 60/80/100 (+20% AP) ⇒ 75/100/125 (+20% AP)

Heal per Wave: 35/50/65 (+15% AP)

Slow Duration: 1.25 seconds

Slow Amount: 10% + 10% additive per wave hit (maximum of 50% slow)

Best Friend Bonus: Waves also grant Yuumi’s Best Friend 20/40/60 (+10% AP) Armor and Magic Resistance for the duration of the spell.

Aatrox

W – Infernal Chains

Cooldown: 20/18.5/17/15.5/14 seconds ⇒ 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

Slow: 25% at all ranks ⇒ 25/27.5/30/32.5/35%

R – World Ender

Bonus AD: 20/30/40% AD ⇒ 20/32.5/45% AD

Ashe

Q – Ranger’s Focus

Mana Cost: 50 ⇒ 30

Empowered Duration: 4 seconds ⇒ 6 seconds

W – Volley

Physical Damage: 20/35/50/65/80 (+ 100% AD) ⇒ 10/25/40/55/70 (+ 100% AD)

R – Enchanted Crystal Arrow

Cooldown: 80/70/60 ⇒ 100/80/60

Aurelion Sol

Base Stats

Health Growth: 100 ⇒ 95

Armor Growth: 4.6 ⇒ 4.3

Q – Breath of Light

Burst Proc Damage: 20 − 40 (based on level) (+ 40 / 50 / 60 / 70 / 80) (+ 40% AP) (+ (0.031% Stardust stacks) of target maximum health ⇒ 20 − 40 (based on level) (+ 40 / 50 / 60 / 70 / 80) (+ 35% AP) (+ (0.031% Stardust stacks) of target maximum health

Azir

Base Stats

Base Health: 622 ⇒ 550

Armor Growth: 4.2 ⇒ 5

Base Mana: 380 ⇒ 320

Mana Growth: 36 ⇒ 40

Attack Damage Growth: 2.8 ⇒ 3.5

Base Attack Speed: 0.625 (Note: Unchanged)

Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 ⇒ 0.694

Attack Speed Growth: 3% ⇒ 5%

Passive – Shurima’s Legacy

Duration: 60 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds

Damage: 150 (+4 per minute) (+15% AP) physical damage ⇒ 230-410 (based on level) (+40% AP) magic damage

Bonus Damage to Champions: 37.5% bonus damage ⇒ 0% bonus damage

Spell-cial Effects: Azir’s Sun Disc will now apply Azir’s spell effects as a single-target spell

Sun Disc Health: 2550 ⇒ 3000

Sun Disc Armor: 60 (+1 per minute) ⇒ 30-90 (based on level)

Sun Disc Magic Resist: 100 (+1 per minute) ⇒ 30-90 (based on level)

Sun Disc Debuff: Loses 100 armor while Azir is far away or dead ⇒ Loses 100 armor and magic resist while Azir is far away or dead

Cooldown: 180 seconds ⇒ 90 seconds (Note: Cooldown begins after the Sun Disc falls.)

Bugfix: Azir’s Sun Disc will no longer lose Armor and Magic Resist while Azir is untargetable

Q – Conquering Sands

Magic Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+30% AP) ⇒ 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP) (Note: this will be a buff at 200 AP and above.)

Mana Cost : 55 ⇒ 65/70/75/80/85

W – Arise

Slower Soldiers: 15/25/35/45/55% passive attack speed ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90 additional magic damage

Total Magic Damage: 50-150 (based on level) (+55% AP) ⇒ 50-200 (based on level and W rank) (+55% AP)

Three’s NOT a Party: Bonus attack speed granted while Azir has 3 soldiers spawned has been removed

E – Shifting Sands

Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+ 55% AP) ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220 (+ 40% AP)

Caitlyn

Base Stats

Base Armor: 28 ⇒ 27

Base Attack Damage: 62 ⇒ 60

Fizz

W – Seastone Trident

Mana Restored: 20/28/36/44/52 ⇒ 30/40/50/60/70 (note: this is 100% of mana cost)

E – Playful/Trickster

Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+90% AP) ⇒ 80/130/180/230/280 (+90% AP)

Mana Cost: 90/95/100/105/110 ⇒ 75/80/85/90/95

Gangplank

Passive – Trial By Fire

Bonus True Damage: 55-310 (+ 100% bonus AD) (+ 0-200 based on critical chance) ⇒ 50-250 (+ 100% bonus AD) (+ 0-200 based on critical chance)

E – Powder Keg

Kegs Ahoy!: All players will now be able to see the number of kegs Gangplank has available beneath his mana bar.

Keg Recharge Rate: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds ⇒ 18 seconds at all ranks

Jinx

Base Stats

Attack Speed Growth: 1% ⇒ 1.36%

W – Zap!!

Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60

Slow: 30/40/50/60/70% ⇒ 40/50/60/70/80%

R – Super Mega Death Rocket

Damage Cap Against Monsters: 800 ⇒ 1200

Kennen

Q – Thundering Shuriken

Cooldown: 8/7/6/5/4 seconds ⇒ 7/6.25/5.5/4.75/4 seconds

Magic Damage: 75/120/165/210/255 (+ 75% AP) ⇒ 75/125/175/225/275 (+ 85% AP)

W – Electrical Surge

Shock Zone: A range indicator will be visible to Kennen when an enemy champion becomes marked.

E – Lightening Rush

Damage to Minions Modifier: 50% ⇒ 65%

LeBlanc

Q – Sigil of Malice

Mana for Magic Tricks: Killing a unit with either part of Sigil of Malice restores 100% of the Mana Cost and 30% of the spell’s remaining cooldown.

Minions, Disappear!: Sigil of Malice now deals an additional 10-146 (levels 1-18) damage to minions.

R – Mimic

Mimic – Sigil of Malice: R > Q will now mimic the bonus damage to minions of the original ability.

Pantheon

Base Stats

Base Health Regeneration per 5 Seconds: 7.5 ⇒ 6

Attack Speed: 0.644 ⇒ 0.658

Q – Comet Spear

Cooldown: 13/11.75/10.5/9.25/8 seconds ⇒ 11/10.25/9.5/8.75/8 seconds

Mana Cost: 30 ⇒ 25

Q Tap Windup Time: 0.25 seconds ⇒ 0.2 seconds

E – Aegis Assault

Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds ⇒ 22/21/20/19/18 seconds

Qiyana

Q – Edge of Ixtal/Elemental Wrath

Physical Damage: 50/80/110/140/170 (+75% bonus AD)⇒ 50/85/120/155/190 (+75% bonus AD)

E – Audacity

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds ⇒ 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Rammus

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 ⇒ 2.75

Q – Powerball

Magic Damage: 100/130/160/190/220 (+100% AP) ⇒ 100/125/150/175/200 (+100% AP)

Rumble

E – Electo Harpoon

Magic Resist Shred on One Harpoon Hit: 10% ⇒ 12/14/16/18/20%

Magic Resist Shred on Two Harpoons Hit: 20% ⇒ 24/28/32/36/40%

Samira

Passive – Daredevil Impulse

Movement Speed per Stack: 1/2/3/4% per stack (maxed out at 6-24%) ⇒ 2/2.5/3/3.5% per stack (maxed out at 12-21%)

Tryndamere

Base Stats

Health Growth: 112 ⇒ 115

Attack Damage Growth: 3.7 ⇒ 4

Twitch

E – Contaminate

Magic Damage per Stack: 35% AP ⇒ 30% AP

Xayah

E – Bladecaller

Physical Damage: 55/65/75/85/95 (+60% bonus AD) ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90 (+60% bonus AD)

Cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds ⇒ 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

Yorick

E – Mourning Mist

Ghoul Bonus Damage: 40% ⇒ 30% (Note: this is applied up to 8 times per Ghoul).

Zed

Base Stats

Magic Resist: 32 ⇒ 29

E – Shadow Slash

Cooldown: 5/4.75/4.5/4.25/4 seconds ⇒ 5/4.5/4/3.5/3 seconds

Mythic Shop Rotation

Now Available: Prestige Broken Covenant Miss Fortune

Upcoming Skins and Chromas

Skins

Broken Covenant Cho’Gath

Broken Covenant Miss Fortune

Broken Covenant Nocturne

Broken Covenant Rakan

Broken Covenant Riven

Broken Covenant Vladimir

Broken Covenant Xayah

Prestige Broken Covenant Miss Fortune

Chromas

Broken Covenant Cho’Gath

Broken Covenant Miss Fortune

Broken Covenant Nocturne

Broken Covenant Rakan

Broken Covenant Riven

Broken Covenant Vladimir

Broken Covenant Xayah

