League of Legends executive producer Jeremy ‘Brightmoon’ Lee has just announced his departure from his role at Riot Games. The developer has been at the head of the behemoth LoL team for almost a decade, joining the studio in 2015 as Riot’s lead gameplay producer before going on to become the executive producer.

The announcement comes from Riot Brightmoon as a part of the most recent League of Legends developer update, where he discusses ranked rewards and monetization alongside the MOBA‘s senior vice president, Andrei ‘Meddler’ van Roon. In this year’s final dev update, Brightmoon reveals that he has “decided it’s the right time for me to step away from my current role.”

He states that while 2023 has been a “whirlwind” for both the League community and development team, the updates that Riot has been “able to deliver” have been “so rewarding.” The dev says that at some point “in the coming months,” he’s going to pass the torch on to a new executive producer. Despite Brightmoon’s announcement of departure, this isn’t the last we’ll see of the longtime producer.

“You’ll still see me in Season Start,” he continues, “and possibly in some other things earlier in the year while we search for our next EP to lead the game.” Brightmoon is also not leaving the studio’s ranks entirely, as he reveals that he’ll take on other undisclosed work at Riot. He explains, “While this is bittersweet, it’s definitely not goodbye.”

The comments are bittersweet indeed, with fans sharing their thoughts on the now-iconic League producer. Some commend Brightmoon’s open communication, while others thank him for his dedication. While most of the responses regard the dev’s departure, others question the video’s discussion of the in-game Honor system and look forward to more word on changes to monetization as Brightmoon says we’ll soon hear more.

