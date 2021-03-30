League of Legends’ Space Groove event launches this week

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the League of Legends social channels and PBE, you’ll know there’s a Space Groove skin line coming to Riot’s flagship MOBA game very soon. Now, the studio has revealed that a new Space Groove themed event is headed to the game with League of Legends patch 11.7 – and, new champion Gwen hits the testing grounds this very day.

“An all-new event and skinline dances into League of Legends on April 1, 2021!” announces via a press release. “Boogie to your own beat with new Space Groove skins, chromas, and emotes, as well as an in-game mission system that has you choose between the Groove and the Harsh Vibes!”

The event will see the return of League’s One For All limited-time game mode, which drops players into 5v5 matches in which everybody plays as the same League of Legends champion. The Space Groove fest will also see the arrival of those snazzy new skins – including one for newcomer Gwen, who’ll get hers at a later date – and a prestige edition for Lulu. And, as you’d expect, the new event pass means new borders, loot, icons, and emotes, too.

In case you need a refresher, here are those new Space Groove skins coming with the event for lucky champs Lux, Samira, Nunu, Rumble, Nasus, Blitzcrank, and Lulu, along with the new skins just revealed for Gwen:

Gwen is due to hit the PBE this very day, too, while League of Legends patch 11.7 is due to start being rolled out to live servers tomorrow (March 31) and the Space Groove event kicks off on April 1.