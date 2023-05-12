What are League of Legends system requirements? While the skill ceiling for Riot’s MOBA may be intimidatingly high, the game itself has one of the lowest barriers to entry around. In fact, it should run on anything but the oldest and dustiest of rigs and laptops.

As you might expect, the League of Legends minimum requirements are particularly easy to meet, needing only an AMD HD 6570 or Nvidia 9600 GT to run the game. Riot does warn of potential performance issues if your setup only meets this spec, though. So, you might want to aim above this (admittedly low) benchmark if you want to avoid any infuriating hiccups in Summoner’s Rift. Even so, you won’t need the best graphics card out there to reach solid levels of performance. Rounding out the minimum specs, an Intel Core i3 530 or AMD A6 3650 CPU paired with a measly 2GB of RAM will see you through.

Here are the League of Legends system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3 530

AMD A6 3650 Intel Core i5 3300

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM 2GB 4GB GPU AMD Radeon HD 6570

Nvidia GeForce 9600 GT AMD Radeon HD 6950

Nvidia GeForce 560 Storage 16GB HDD 16GB SSD

Hitting or surpassing the League of Legends recommended specs will make the grind to Challenger much easier, with higher and more consistent frame rates. Don’t worry, they’re very achievable, albeit a small step up from the minimum. In terms of Radeon GPUs, you’re looking at an AMD HD 6950, or, for GeForce, check out the Nvidia GTX 560. Riot recommends chips akin to the Intel Core i5 3300 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, so don’t fret if you don’t have the best gaming CPU. Additionally, you’ll need double the amount of RAM to a whopping 4GB.

Finally, despite the game’s ever expanding roster of champions on offer, the League of Legends size requirement is a tiny 16GB. However, the developer specifies that you’ll need a solid-state drive, so make sure you browse the best SSD selection if you’re in need of an upgrade.

Getting the right setup shouldn’t be too costly, leaving you all the more cash to spend on League of Legends cosmetics. But if you’re already wondering “how much have I spent on League of Legends?“, you can find out now. For the meta conscious amongst you, here’s an up-to-date list of the best League of Legends characters for your ranked ladder grind.

Don’t want to leave anything up to chance? Take the League of Legends system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run League of Legends?