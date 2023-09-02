League of Legends spin-off director let go amid Riot Games layoffs

League of Legends Wild Rift game director Jared Berbach announces that he’s no longer with Riot Games. The director of the mobile spin-off to the hugely popular MOBA says his role was cut amid a “reduction in force” by the League of Legends developer. Despite this news, he gives his thanks to his coworkers and praises Riot’s goal “to be the most player-focused game company in the world.”

“After just short of four years at Riot Games, it’s time for me to embark on the next chapter of my career,” Berbach shares in a post via LinkedIn. “Unfortunately, like many others throughout the games industry in 2023, my role was affected by a reduction in force,” he explains.

“Obviously, this is difficult and somewhat scary news to share so publicly, but I’m feeling optimistic that whatever is next for me will be an exciting step in my continued dream to bring incredible games to players.” Berbach remarks on his time with Riot, where he worked on the launch of its CSGO and Overwatch 2 rival, Valorant, as well as time with the League of Legends team before and during his position as game director for LoL Wild Rift.

Berbach gives his thanks to his Riot Games coworkers, adding, “I feel privileged to have walked the halls with so many industry giants that I had admired from afar and they were all so kind and giving with their treasure troves of infinite knowledge.” He also praises Riot for its “relentless focus on delivering player value.”

It’ll undoubtedly be a blow for Wild Rift, which has seen several staff leave the project in 2023 after Riot Games halted its western esports tournaments for the spin-off game in November 2022. Riot Games layoffs in January also saw 46 members of staff leave the developer.

