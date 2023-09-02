League of Legends spin-off director let go amid Riot Games layoffs

The game director for League of Legends Wild Rift has been let go by Riot Games amid layoffs, after his work on the mobile spin-off and FPS game Valorant.

League of Legends Wild Rift director leaves Riot Games - a woman with long blue hair and glowing shoulder pads.

Published:

League of Legends

League of Legends Wild Rift game director Jared Berbach announces that he’s no longer with Riot Games. The director of the mobile spin-off to the hugely popular MOBA says his role was cut amid a “reduction in force” by the League of Legends developer. Despite this news, he gives his thanks to his coworkers and praises Riot’s goal “to be the most player-focused game company in the world.”

“After just short of four years at Riot Games, it’s time for me to embark on the next chapter of my career,” Berbach shares in a post via LinkedIn. “Unfortunately, like many others throughout the games industry in 2023, my role was affected by a reduction in force,” he explains.

“Obviously, this is difficult and somewhat scary news to share so publicly, but I’m feeling optimistic that whatever is next for me will be an exciting step in my continued dream to bring incredible games to players.” Berbach remarks on his time with Riot, where he worked on the launch of its CSGO and Overwatch 2 rival, Valorant, as well as time with the League of Legends team before and during his position as game director for LoL Wild Rift.

Tweet from Jared Berbach: "Hey fam. Professional update! After just short of 4 years at @riotgames , it’s time for me to embark on the next chapter of my career! Unfortunately, like many others throughout the games industry in 2023, my role was affected by a reduction in force..."

Berbach gives his thanks to his Riot Games coworkers, adding, “I feel privileged to have walked the halls with so many industry giants that I had admired from afar and they were all so kind and giving with their treasure troves of infinite knowledge.” He also praises Riot for its “relentless focus on delivering player value.”

It’ll undoubtedly be a blow for Wild Rift, which has seen several staff leave the project in 2023 after Riot Games halted its western esports tournaments for the spin-off game in November 2022. Riot Games layoffs in January also saw 46 members of staff leave the developer.

For those of you playing the main game, you’ll be pleased to know that some of the best Wild Rift skins are coming to League of Legends proper. Catch up with the latest meta with our League of Legends tier list if you want to come out on top.

Ken wants to play everything, but inevitably ends up back on Diablo 4, Dreamlight Valley, FFXIV, or Terraria again. He loves RPGs, soulslikes, and roguelikes, and won't stop talking about Monster Hunter and Like a Dragon.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.