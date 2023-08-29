Lenovo Legion Go is more expensive than Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally

More details on the Lenovo Legion Go have emerged, and there’s as much cause for excitement as there is concern. While the next Steam Deck rival to enter the handheld gaming PC market may be available sooner than expected, with beefy specs to boot, the Lenovo pocket rocket will cost a pretty penny.

The Legion Go has been Lenovo’s worst kept secret for the past month or so now, with the first details on its features and specs leaking steadily on to the internet. Now, thanks to yet another leak, we know even more about the device.

Here are the Lenovo Legion Go specs:

OS Windows 11 Home CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme GPU AMD RDNA 3 RAM 16GB 7,500MHz LPDDR5X Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe Battery 49.2Whr Display 8.8-inch QHD+ (2560×1600) IPS / 144Hz Weight 854g / 640g (without controllers)

This complete list of specifications comes from Windows Report, who continues to provide plenty of information on the Lenovo Legion Go. This hardware places the portable PC closer to the ASUS ROG Ally than the Steam Deck, even using the same CPU as the former albeit with faster RAM.

Other features that separate the Lenovo Legion Go from its competition include its 8.8-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS display, and doubling both the Deck and Ally’s storage with a 1TB model. That’s not forgetting its detachable controllers, too, which help bring its sizeable weight down.

Naturally, the Lenovo Legion Go commands a high price, $799 to be exact. This makes it more expensive than both of its main competitors, and we’ll be sure to bear this in mind ahead of our review.

We expect to learn more about the Lenovo Legion Go on September 1, coinciding with IFA 2023. It shouldn’t be alone on stage, however, with the Legion Glasses also expected to make a debut, starting at $499.

All of these details, obtained by Windows Report, were sourced from a “personal source”. While we have no reason to doubt the legitimacy of the above, every rumor like this should be taken with a grain of salt until the official announcement is made.

