Save $600 in this Nvidia RTX 4070 gaming PC deal, thanks to Best Buy

If you’re not planning to build your own gaming PC, there are still plenty of worthwhile options available from the biggest brands on the market. We’ve just spotted a Lenovo Legion gaming PC deal from Best Buy that not only saves you over $600, but also gives you a very capable rig that will see you enjoying the latest and greatest games at 1440p, and with decent settings too.

With specs that make it one of the best gaming PCs for targeting 1440p gameplay, the Lenovo Legion T5 is a very attractive proposition at $1,299.99, down from $1,929.99 at Best Buy. This $630 saving is epic, and you will struggle to find such specs in a prebuilt gaming PC for less.

Boasting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU, the Lenovo Legion T5 offers a great spec for the money at the moment. The GPU in particular is great if you want to play games with ray tracing enabled, especially as it also supports DLSS 3 Frame Generation to boost your frame rate further.

The 16GB of RAM is prime for an upgrade further down the line, but is definitely enough for you to get started with playing PC games in their full graphical glory. As for your storage, you’re getting a 512GB SSD and a 1TB HDD, which is a decent capacity, although it’s a shame you only get 512GB of solid state storage for game installs.

If you’re a fan of RGB lighting, there’s also plenty to keep you happy in the Lenovo Legion T5, with all the case fans, and the CPU cooler, featuring colorful lighting. What’s more, if you don’t already have one of the best gaming keyboards or a gaming mouse, wired options are included with the Lenovo Legion T5 to get you started.

We’ve found the Lenovo Legion T5 on sale at other retailers, including Newegg, but this deal with Best Buy offers a deeper saving than we’ve been able to find elsewhere. There are also Intel versions of these desktop gaming PCs, but we specifically recommend the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X model for this price.

Like what you see but got your heart set on a custom PC? Take a look at our guide on how to build a gaming PC, and we’ll take you step by step through the entire process.