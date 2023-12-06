Lenovo is giving away 100 Legion Go handhelds during The Game Awards

Well, who would have guessed that The Game Awards would spark a battle of the PC gaming handhelds? Shortly after the announcement that Geoff Keighley is going to give away 100 Steam Deck OLED models during the awards show, Lenovo clapped back, offering 100 of its Legion Go devices up for grabs too.

As the old saying goes, ‘You’ve got to be in it, to win it’, and some lucky gamers could win both a Steam Deck OLED and Lenovo Legion Go, if the planets align. Following on from the announcement that 100 Steam Deck OLED models will be given away during The Game Awards, Lenovo reached out to us to let us know that it will also be handing out 100 Legion Go consoles to lucky participants.

We consider the Steam Deck OLED to be among the best PC gaming handhelds, and will soon be putting the Legion Go through rigorous testing to see how it holds up. We did, however, go hands-on with it at a preview event a few months ago and came away with some positive feelings.

Now, in what I frankly consider quite a humourous move, Lenovo is also putting up 100 Legion Go handhelds to be given away during The Game Awards, just like its competitor.

All isn’t quite as it seems though, as the giveaway is also sponsored by the same company that is running the Steam Deck OLED giveaway, Ola Balola LLC, which I believe is the parent company of The Game Awards.

Like its Steam Deck counterpart, this competition is also running on Gleam.io, but you can only enter if you are a resident of the US, no other countries are listed in the rules, which will be disappointing for any European hopefuls.

The competition is open once The Game Awards start on Thursday, 7 December at 4.30 PM PT / 7.30 PM ET and will last until it finishes approximately four hours later.

If you’re keen to try out some of the games that are nominated for awards, check out The Game Awards sale on Steam where you can cast your own opinion on whether or not a winner is worthy.