Two of the best soulslikes are about to crossover

Lies of P and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, two of the finest soulslikes in recent memory, are crossing over. Players of Lies of P can enjoy a weapon and costumes from Wo Long, while fans of the latter will get two weapons from Lies of P. It’s a particularly nice treat if you’ve played both!

Released last year, Lies of P swiftly became regarded as one of the best soulslike games of recent times. Our Lies of P review compared it very favorably to Elden Ring, and that’s not something we take lightly. We were similarly passionate in our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty review, making this a very exciting match.

Lies of P is getting the Armor of the Honorable and Bandana of the Honorable costumes, as well as the Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive to throttle some enemies with. Meanwhile, Wo Long: Fallen Kingdom has two weapons on the way that are being kept under wraps.

A fine trade, and one that’ll be completely free for owners of either game. The Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition, out today, February 7, comes with the weapons from Lies of P. So if you’re a late adopter, you’ll have the collaboration built in.

The DLC arrives on February 14 for everyone else, so not long to wait. To be honest, this is just more incentive to check a pair of very strong action-adventure games. Lies of P takes a grimdark look at Pinocchio, and it’s altogether deeper and more intriguing than any description could tell you.

Wo Long, then, comes at the Metroidvania formula through the lens of Chinese mythology. I’m less familiar with that one, but it looks and sounds extremely worthwhile, and this kind of crossover might just be the Malibu-Stacy-with-a-new-hat encouragement I need to dive in.

If you’d like some help getting into either, we have guides on the best Lies of P weapons and the best Wo Long: Fallen Kingdom spells. Always good to have a little guidance when it comes to Soulslikes.

Additionally, make sure to follow us on Google News where you’ll see a variety of daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.