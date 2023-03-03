Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty spells

Want to learn the best Wo Long spells? You may be thinking that a magic-user build is ideal for defeating foes quickly, much as it is in the Dark Souls games. However, there are a few more restrictions on how one casts spells in the latest game from the folks who brought you Nioh and its sequel.

Despite some rather hefty requirements, casting Wo Long spells isn’t as easy as learning them via their elemental phases from the Wizardry Spells shop. You must also consider your current morale and how much territory you have captured in each level. After all, some spells in the RPG game would just be overpowered if you could hurl, say, a massive fireball across the map to knock an enemy off the top of a tower, or obliterate one of the many Wo Long bosses in one go. It adds an extra bit of challenge, so we’ll go through which of the many spells you can learn in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Best Wo Long spells

Since you can only equip four spells at a time, we figure it’s best to give you the best Wo Long build that will see you through the bulk of the game. Here are the best Wo Long: spells:

Absorb Vitality

Amplify Damage

Rock Toughness

Repressing Crush

This build needs a morale level of seven to come fully online, but its first spell, Absorb Vitality, is active from the get-go. It’s a Wood phase incantation that gives you a low-cost way to heal yourself for a short time, while rewarding you for being hyper-aggressive. So long as you’re not about to die, in which case it’s better to use the Dragon Cure pot to recover health, you can simply cast this to heal a small amount of health. Better still, if you cast it just before striking a foe whose poise just broke, you’ll heal almost half your health when you land that damaging blow. It’s best to cast it next to your Wo Long companions, and they’ll receive the same benefits.

Amplify Damage from the Fire spell list works in the same way as the Absorb Vitality spell, but it increases the damage you and any nearby allies deal to the enemy. For builds that need that extra oomph, this spell can mean the difference between life and death.

Rock Toughness from the Earth spell phase is fantastic for learning how Wo Long bosses work. You can cast it to reduce any spirit-based damage you receive from opponents while also protecting your morale ranking from decreasing should they land a critical blow. It is costly to your spirit bar, however, so play on the defensive as soon as you cast it.

Finally, there is Repressing Crush from the Metal spells list. Since exploiting an enemy’s drained spirit gauge is the key to winning most fights, inflicting this spell’s ailment onto a particularly tough foe will make it easier for you to break their poise, granting you the ability to hit them for a huge chunk of their life total.

How to unlock high-level Wo Long spells

Not all of the Wo Long spells are open to you initially, as you need “Domination” over Wizardry Spells Mastery and one other mission. This essentially means you need to complete the Trial of Wizardry Spells Mastery and a second specifically named training level. You unlock Wizardry Spells Mastery after slaying the Aoye in part three. We currently don’t have the second mission unlocked yet, but will update you with the requirements as we find them.

To access the Trial of Wizardry Spells Mastery, go to the travel menu at any major flag stand and scroll to the Other tab. This mission has you fight waves of monsters, ranging from zombies and ogres to magic birds and alligator-like demons. Once you’ve slain them all, you’ll unlock the ability to learn any spell in all five phases that previously required the Dominance of Wizardy Spell Mastery unlock condition.

All Wo Long spell requirements

So that you have an easy-to-search way of finding out what the learning and casting requirements are for every spell in the game, here are all of the Wo Long spells for each of the five phases:

Wood

Spell name Learn requirements Casting requirements Unstoppable Force Level 2 Wood Level 7 morale Lightning Bolt Level 1 Wood Level 3 morale Absorb Vitality Level 3 Wood and Lightning Bolt learned Level 0 morale Barbed Conductor Level 8 Wood and Lightning Bolt learned Level 0 morale Spirit Fevour Level 6 Wood and Unstoppable Force Level 3 morale Inner Breath Level 4 Wood and Unstoppable Force Level 0 morale Lightning Weapon Level 12 Wood and Absorb Vitality Level 7 morale Lightning Rush Level 15 Wood and Absorb Vitality Level 7 morale Guard Formation Level 10 Wood and Spirit Fervor Level 3 morale Focus Zone Level 20 Wood, Inner Breath, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 7 morale Cleanse Level 20 Wood and Inner Breath Level 0 morale Barbed Nightmare Level 40 Wood, Barbed Conductor, Lighting Weapon, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 12 morale Heaven’s Rage Level 25 Wood, Lightning Rush, Guard Formation, and Domination of ??? Level 7 morale Perfect Restoral Level 30 Wood, Focus Zone, Cleanse, and Domination of ??? Level 15 morale

Fire

Spell name Learn requirements Casting requirements Blasting Flare Level 1 Fire Level 3 morale Fire Bolt Level 2 Fire Level 0 morale Fireblast Level 4 Fire and Fire Bolt Level 0 morale Amplify Damage Level 8 Fire and Blasting Flare Level 3 morale Burning Flamewave Level 10 Fire and Amplify Damage Level 3 morale Flame Weapon Level 12 Fire and Amplify Damage Level 7 morale Surging Blaze Level 3 Fire, Blasting Fire, and Fire Bolt Level 7 morale Scorch Comet Level 6 Fire and Fireblast Level 7 morale Bursting Fireball Level 15 Fire and Scorch Comet Level 12 morale Scorch Stream Level 20 Fire and Surging Blaze Level 7 morale Scorch Sweep Level 20 Fire, Surging Blaze, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 7 morale Overpower Burst Level 20 Fire, Flame Weapon, and Domination of ??? Level 0 morale Engulfing Inferno Level 25 Fire and Burning Flamewave, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 7 morale Scorch Spinner Level 40 Fire, Scorch Sweep, Scorch Stream, and Domination of ??? Level 15 morale

Earth

Spell name Learn requirements Casting requirements Rock Spike Level 1 Earth Level 0 morale Enhanced Defence Level 2 Earth Level 3 morale Mighty Shockwave Level 3 Earth and Rock Spike Level 7 morale Quakebound Level 4 Earth and Enhanced Defence Level 0 morale Stone Weapon Level 12 Earth and Enhanced Defence Level 7 morale Rock Toughness Level 6 Earth Enhanced Defence Level 7 morale Deathly Bog Level 15 Earth and Mighty Shockwave Level 7 morale Sandsink Level 15 Earth and Mighty Shockwave Level 3 morale Imposing Slab Level 8 Earth and Rock Spike Level 7 morale Force Blow Level 10 Earth and Quakebound Level 0 morale Lion’s Roar Level 20 Earth, Force Blow, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 7 morale Illusionary Shell Level 40 Earth, Stone Weapon, Rock Toughness, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 15 morale Boulder Knuckles Level 25 Earth, Deathly Bog, Sandsink, and Domination of ??? Level 7 morale Fiend Vanquisher Level 30 Earth, Imposing Slab, Lion’s Roar, and Domination of ??? Level 12 morale

Metal

Spell name Learn requirements Casting requirements Poison Bubbles Level 1 Metal Level 0 morale Repressing Crush Level 2 Metal Level 3 morale Poison Corrosion Level 3 Earth and Poison Bubbles Level 0 morale Venomous Discharge Level 5 Earth and Poison Bubbles Level 3 morale Calamity Bolts Level 4 Metal and Repression Crush Level 3 morale Life Wither Level 7 Metal and Repression Crush Level 15 morale Toxin Weapon Level 12 Metal and Poison Corrosion Level 7 morale Thorny Ground Level 20 Metal and Poison Corrosion Level 12 morale Elemental Plague Level 9 Metal and Calamity Bolts Level 3 morale Toxin Bubbles Level 13 Metal and Venomous Discharge Level 7 morale Devouring Sweep Level 13 Metal, Toxin Weapon, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 3 morale Molten Calamity Thorn Level 30 Metal, Calamity Bolts, Life Wither, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 3 morale Thorn Shot Level 25 Metal, Thorny Ground, Elemental Plague, and Domination of ??? Level 0 morale Venom Snare Level 40 Metal, Toxin Bubbles, Devouring Sweep, and Domnation of ??? Level 12 morale

Water

Spell name Learn requirements Casting requirements Frost Lance Level 1 Water Level 0 morale Cloud Stance Level 2 Water Level 0 morale Unseeable Form Level 8 Water and Frost Lance Level 12 morale Frozen Spear Trap Level 3 Water and Cloud Stance Level 3 morale Frozen Malice Level 6 Water and Frost Lance Level 3 morale Alacrity Haste Level 4 Water and Cloud Stance Level 7 morale Obscuring Frost Level 20 Water and Unseeable Form Level 7 morale Ice Weapon Level 12 Water and Unseeable Form Level 7 morale Unrelenting Frost Level 15 Water and Frozen Spear Trap Level 3 morale Frozen Arrow Level 10 and Frozen Spear Trap Level 3 morale Phantom Icicle Level 30 Water, Frozen Malice, Obscuring Frost, and Domination of ??? Level 12 morale Aqua Blink Level 20 Water, Alacrity Haste, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 7 morale Omnimous Chill Level 40 Water, Unrelenting Frost, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 15 morale Malignant Icefall Level 25 Water, Frozen Arrow, Unrelenting Frost, and Domination of ??? Level 7 morale

Those are all of the best Wo Long spells. How much they’ll help depends on your ability to deflect attacks and having your companions grab your enemy’s attention long enough for you to set up. As you play one of the best PC games of the year so far, just in case you are wondering, we have various guides for those who want to know just how long is Wo Long, how to feed the Wo Long Shitieshou pandas, or if there is a Wo Long new game plus mode after finishing the game.