Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty spells

Here are all of the best Wo Long spells, as well as the level, morale, and other requirements you need to meet in order to learn and cast them.

Wo Long best spells - a warrior is striking down two siren-like monsters with lightning bolts.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Want to learn the best Wo Long spells? You may be thinking that a magic-user build is ideal for defeating foes quickly, much as it is in the Dark Souls games. However, there are a few more restrictions on how one casts spells in the latest game from the folks who brought you Nioh and its sequel.

Despite some rather hefty requirements, casting Wo Long spells isn’t as easy as learning them via their elemental phases from the Wizardry Spells shop. You must also consider your current morale and how much territory you have captured in each level. After all, some spells in the RPG game would just be overpowered if you could hurl, say, a massive fireball across the map to knock an enemy off the top of a tower, or obliterate one of the many Wo Long bosses in one go. It adds an extra bit of challenge, so we’ll go through which of the many spells you can learn in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long best spells - the player is launching a fireball at the enemy soldier as he fights the blindfolded man.

Best Wo Long spells

Since you can only equip four spells at a time, we figure it’s best to give you the best Wo Long build that will see you through the bulk of the game. Here are the best Wo Long: spells:

  • Absorb Vitality
  • Amplify Damage
  • Rock Toughness
  • Repressing Crush

This build needs a morale level of seven to come fully online, but its first spell, Absorb Vitality, is active from the get-go. It’s a Wood phase incantation that gives you a low-cost way to heal yourself for a short time, while rewarding you for being hyper-aggressive. So long as you’re not about to die, in which case it’s better to use the Dragon Cure pot to recover health, you can simply cast this to heal a small amount of health. Better still, if you cast it just before striking a foe whose poise just broke, you’ll heal almost half your health when you land that damaging blow. It’s best to cast it next to your Wo Long companions, and they’ll receive the same benefits.

Amplify Damage from the Fire spell list works in the same way as the Absorb Vitality spell, but it increases the damage you and any nearby allies deal to the enemy. For builds that need that extra oomph, this spell can mean the difference between life and death.

Rock Toughness from the Earth spell phase is fantastic for learning how Wo Long bosses work. You can cast it to reduce any spirit-based damage you receive from opponents while also protecting your morale ranking from decreasing should they land a critical blow. It is costly to your spirit bar, however, so play on the defensive as soon as you cast it.

Finally, there is Repressing Crush from the Metal spells list. Since exploiting an enemy’s drained spirit gauge is the key to winning most fights, inflicting this spell’s ailment onto a particularly tough foe will make it easier for you to break their poise, granting you the ability to hit them for a huge chunk of their life total.

Wo Long best spells - the player is fighting against a bird-like monster during a trial on a secluded mountain area.

How to unlock high-level Wo Long spells

Not all of the Wo Long spells are open to you initially, as you need “Domination” over Wizardry Spells Mastery and one other mission. This essentially means you need to complete the Trial of Wizardry Spells Mastery and a second specifically named training level. You unlock Wizardry Spells Mastery after slaying the Aoye in part three. We currently don’t have the second mission unlocked yet, but will update you with the requirements as we find them.

To access the Trial of Wizardry Spells Mastery, go to the travel menu at any major flag stand and scroll to the Other tab. This mission has you fight waves of monsters, ranging from zombies and ogres to magic birds and alligator-like demons. Once you’ve slain them all, you’ll unlock the ability to learn any spell in all five phases that previously required the Dominance of Wizardy Spell Mastery unlock condition.

All Wo Long spell requirements

So that you have an easy-to-search way of finding out what the learning and casting requirements are for every spell in the game, here are all of the Wo Long spells for each of the five phases:

Wo Long best spells - the Wood spell tree.

Wood

Spell name Learn requirements Casting requirements
 Unstoppable Force Level 2 Wood Level 7 morale
 Lightning Bolt  Level 1 Wood  Level 3 morale
 Absorb Vitality  Level 3 Wood and Lightning Bolt learned Level 0 morale
Barbed Conductor  Level 8 Wood and Lightning Bolt learned  Level 0 morale
Spirit Fevour  Level 6 Wood and Unstoppable Force  Level 3 morale
 Inner Breath  Level 4 Wood and Unstoppable Force  Level 0 morale
Lightning Weapon  Level 12 Wood and Absorb Vitality Level 7 morale
 Lightning Rush  Level 15 Wood and Absorb Vitality  Level 7 morale
Guard Formation Level 10 Wood and Spirit Fervor Level 3 morale
 Focus Zone  Level 20 Wood, Inner Breath, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery  Level 7 morale
Cleanse  Level 20 Wood and Inner Breath  Level 0 morale
 Barbed Nightmare  Level 40 Wood, Barbed Conductor, Lighting Weapon, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 12 morale
 Heaven’s Rage  Level 25 Wood, Lightning Rush, Guard Formation, and Domination of ??? Level 7 morale
Perfect Restoral Level 30 Wood, Focus Zone, Cleanse, and Domination of ??? Level 15 morale

Wo Long best spells - the Fire spell tree.

Fire

Spell name Learn requirements Casting requirements
 Blasting Flare Level 1 Fire  Level 3 morale
Fire Bolt Level 2 Fire  Level 0 morale
Fireblast  Level 4 Fire and Fire Bolt  Level 0 morale
Amplify Damage Level 8 Fire and Blasting Flare  Level 3 morale
Burning Flamewave Level 10 Fire and Amplify Damage  Level 3 morale
 Flame Weapon Level 12 Fire and Amplify Damage  Level 7 morale
 Surging Blaze  Level 3 Fire, Blasting Fire, and Fire Bolt  Level 7 morale
 Scorch Comet Level 6 Fire and Fireblast  Level 7 morale
 Bursting Fireball Level 15 Fire and Scorch Comet Level 12 morale
 Scorch Stream Level 20 Fire and Surging Blaze Level 7 morale
Scorch Sweep Level 20 Fire, Surging Blaze, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery  Level 7 morale
 Overpower Burst Level 20 Fire, Flame Weapon, and Domination of ??? Level 0 morale
Engulfing Inferno  Level 25 Fire and Burning Flamewave, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 7 morale
 Scorch Spinner Level 40 Fire, Scorch Sweep, Scorch Stream, and Domination of ??? Level 15 morale

Wo Long best spells - the Earth spell tree.

Earth

Spell name Learn requirements Casting requirements
 Rock Spike  Level 1 Earth  Level 0 morale
Enhanced Defence  Level 2 Earth  Level 3 morale
Mighty Shockwave  Level 3 Earth and Rock Spike Level 7 morale
Quakebound  Level 4 Earth and Enhanced Defence  Level 0 morale
Stone Weapon  Level 12 Earth and Enhanced Defence Level 7 morale
Rock Toughness  Level 6 Earth Enhanced Defence Level 7 morale
 Deathly Bog Level 15 Earth and Mighty Shockwave Level 7 morale
 Sandsink Level 15 Earth and Mighty Shockwave Level 3 morale
Imposing Slab  Level 8 Earth and Rock Spike Level 7 morale
 Force Blow  Level 10 Earth and Quakebound  Level 0 morale
Lion’s Roar Level 20 Earth, Force Blow, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 7 morale
Illusionary Shell  Level 40 Earth, Stone Weapon, Rock Toughness, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery  Level 15 morale
Boulder Knuckles  Level 25 Earth, Deathly Bog, Sandsink, and Domination of ??? Level 7 morale
 Fiend Vanquisher  Level 30 Earth, Imposing Slab, Lion’s Roar, and Domination of ??? Level 12 morale

Wo Long best spells - the Metal spell tree.

Metal

Spell name Learn requirements Casting requirements
Poison Bubbles Level 1 Metal Level 0 morale
 Repressing Crush  Level 2 Metal  Level 3 morale
 Poison Corrosion  Level 3 Earth and Poison Bubbles  Level 0 morale
 Venomous Discharge Level 5 Earth and Poison Bubbles Level 3 morale
Calamity Bolts Level 4 Metal and Repression Crush Level 3 morale
 Life Wither Level 7 Metal and Repression Crush Level 15 morale
 Toxin Weapon Level 12 Metal and Poison Corrosion Level 7 morale
Thorny Ground Level 20 Metal and Poison Corrosion Level 12 morale
 Elemental Plague Level 9 Metal and Calamity Bolts Level 3 morale
 Toxin Bubbles  Level 13 Metal and Venomous Discharge Level 7 morale
 Devouring Sweep  Level 13 Metal, Toxin Weapon, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 3 morale
Molten Calamity Thorn  Level 30 Metal, Calamity Bolts, Life Wither, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery Level 3 morale
 Thorn Shot  Level 25 Metal, Thorny Ground, Elemental Plague, and Domination of ???  Level 0 morale
 Venom Snare Level 40 Metal, Toxin Bubbles, Devouring Sweep, and Domnation of ??? Level 12 morale

Wo Long best spells - the Water spell tree.

Water

Spell name Learn requirements Casting requirements
Frost Lance Level 1 Water Level 0 morale
 Cloud Stance  Level 2 Water  Level 0 morale
 Unseeable Form Level 8 Water and Frost Lance  Level 12 morale
 Frozen Spear Trap Level 3 Water and Cloud Stance  Level 3 morale
 Frozen Malice Level 6 Water and Frost Lance  Level 3 morale
Alacrity Haste Level 4 Water and Cloud Stance  Level 7 morale
Obscuring Frost Level 20 Water and Unseeable Form Level 7 morale
Ice Weapon Level 12 Water and Unseeable Form Level 7 morale
Unrelenting Frost Level 15 Water and Frozen Spear Trap Level 3 morale
 Frozen Arrow Level 10 and Frozen Spear Trap  Level 3 morale
 Phantom Icicle Level 30 Water, Frozen Malice, Obscuring Frost, and Domination of ??? Level 12 morale
 Aqua Blink Level 20 Water, Alacrity Haste, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery  Level 7 morale
 Omnimous Chill Level 40 Water, Unrelenting Frost, and Domination of Wizardry Spell Mastery  Level 15 morale
Malignant Icefall Level 25 Water, Frozen Arrow, Unrelenting Frost, and Domination of ??? Level 7 morale

Those are all of the best Wo Long spells. How much they’ll help depends on your ability to deflect attacks and having your companions grab your enemy’s attention long enough for you to set up. As you play one of the best PC games of the year so far, just in case you are wondering, we have various guides for those who want to know just how long is Wo Long, how to feed the Wo Long Shitieshou pandas, or if there is a Wo Long new game plus mode after finishing the game.

Dave is partial to a bit of Halo Infinite, Dark Souls, or Monster Hunter Rise and if he's not playing fighting games, you'll find him taking out enemies with his beloved pets in Diablo.

