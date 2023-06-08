Like A Dragon Gaiden brings gaming’s best dad back for more

A Like A Dragon Gaiden gives us a glimpse at Kiryu Kazuma’s return. Set between the events of Yakuza 6 and seventh entry Yakuza: Like a Dragon, spin-off game Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is set to fill in the missing links of what happened to the series’ main protagonist after he stepped away from the limelight, and what brought him back to action, as the Like A Dragon Gaiden release date is revealed.

There’s basically no-one I love more in videogames (or, honestly, anywhere else) than Kiryu, so safe to say I’m extremely excited for this. It’s looking wild, too – the combat is pretty comparable to the classic brawling found in the Yakuza games, but Kiryu’s rush-style ducking and weaving is even more tight and, if you will, punchy.

It also appears that Kiryu has the ability to just leash in nearby objects from a distance and pull them to him – at this point, I don’t believe there’s anything that man can’t do. Except kill someone, of course, because he’d never do that.

Stick around until the end of the reveal trailer, because few things summarise the Like a Dragon series (the now-standard branding for the games formerly known as Yakuza) quite like the sight of giant, steel doors sliding apart to reveal a fairyland of neon-lit buildings along a strip, a giant golden castle reminiscent of the one in Yakuza 2 standing at its climax.

Like A Dragon Gaiden releases November 9, 2023 on PC via Steam and the Windows store, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can pre-order the game to get a ‘legendary fighter pack’ featuring Daigo Dojima, Goro Majima, and Taiga Saejima.

This is a breaking news story as part of PCGamesN’s ongoing coverage of the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 8, 2023. We’ll continue to update this page as and when additional information becomes available to bring you everything in one place as quickly as we can. Be sure to head over to our news hub for all the latest from the show.

You can also follow PCGamesN on Twitter and Facebook to stay up to date with the latest and greatest developments from this show, along with all the biggest PC gaming updates and more.