Logitech’s G635 gaming headset is up to 46% cheaper

Looking for the best gaming headset, but don’t have hundreds to spend? Logitech’s usually-expensive G635 headset is heavily discounted right now, which makes it stand out as a great value option. With support for 7.1 surround sound and low-distortion 50mm drivers, the sounds of enemy footsteps and teammate chatter in the best FPS games will be clear as day. Add to that great comfort and build quality, and you’ve got yourself a solid set of cans.

Over on Amazon US, the Logitech G635 is discounted 38% ($53.50), with the price reduced from $139.99 to $86.49. Amazon UK customers can take advantage of a similar 46% (£60) discount, down to £69.99 from £129.99.

You’ll also find RGB lighting on the sides, which can be customised through Logitech’s G HUB software. Here there’s also a sound equalizer to tune the headphones, save custom audio profiles, and tweak the microphone to your liking. The left ear cup, along with your standard volume controls, has three programmable macro buttons, which can carry out any of the functions you’d set macros for on the best gaming keyboard.

The flip-to-mute microphone neatly hides away, perfect if you’re going to pair the headset with the best gaming microphone instead. Your head should stay cool in the hotter months, too, thanks to the breathable sport-mesh ear cups and headband.

Logitech G635 $139.99 $86.49

This deal won’t stick around forever, so be sure to have a look before it’s too late.