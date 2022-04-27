Grab the Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse for half price

A reliable rodent like the Logitech G502 Hero makes all the difference during FPS games like Halo Infinite, and it could help you take your spartan skills to the next level. While the best gaming mouse options out there can come with a premium price tag attached, this particular clicker is currently half price on Amazon, meaning you can upgrade your gaming PC setup for less.

The Logitech G502 Hero boasts the same 25K sensor used across the company’s flagship gaming mouse range, making it a super responsive option for both casual PC gamers and enthusiasts alike. It also wields 11 programmable buttons that could prove useful in the best MMO games like FFXIV, making it a versatile option for those who like to hop between game genres.

Over on Amazon US, you can snag a Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse for $39.89, thanks to a 50% discount. Thankfully, this deal isn’t exclusive to the US, as the nifty peripheral is also down from £79.99 to £38.99 on Amazon UK.

Logitech’s palm companion packs plenty of substance, but the G502 Hero is also a bit of a looker. The mouse is clad in fully customisable RGB lighting, and you can sync its aesthetic to match the rest of your gaming desk setup.

Looking to quickly cage this gaming mouse deal? If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can get Logitech’s premium gaming mouse delivered to your door using next day delivery. New customers can also grab a 30-day free trial, so you won’t need to spend additional pennies to acquire the peripheral.