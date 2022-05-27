Lost Ark character creation expert makes Rihanna and Taylor Swift

Lost Ark’s customisation options give players a lot of control over their character’s facial makeup, and one particularly talented Lost Ark character creation expert is using the MMORPG’s toolset to imitate a number of celebrity faces in surprisingly impressive detail. Established players will know that to progress in the late game you need alt characters in Lost Ark, so this should give you a few ideas for your backup creations.

Reddit user Lady_of_the_Sith posted their creations to the Lost Ark subreddit, showcasing almost 20 different famous faces remade in the RPG game’s engine. The level of detail is quite impressive, too, with some of the hairstyles matching so closely you can’t help but wonder if the in-game models weren’t at least partly inspired by their real-world counterparts.

Along with some of the bigger names such as Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Anya-Taylor Joy, there are also some slightly deeper cuts including singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama and Vikings actor Katheryn Winnick. There’s also a nod to breakout Resident Evil Village star Lady Dimitrescu.

Unfortunately, the creator laments that they didn’t keep track of all their slider settings, but they are offering to remake some of people’s favourite designs and share the details for any users wanting to try them out for themselves.

At the moment, there are no male designs – Lady_of_the_Sith explained that they did attempt a few such designs including Timothée Chalamet and Brad Pitt, but felt that they couldn’t quite nail the details needed to make the models really stand out. Personally, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a Shrek recreation.

If you’re playing Lost Ark’s May update and first legion raid, be aware of a cursor bug that can break Lost Ark raids. We’ve also got a full Lost Ark Ark Pass guide that will cover everything you need to know for the seasonal battle pass offering.