Lost Ark devs reveal the MMO’s character creation and customisation

With isometric fantasy MMORPG Lost Ark coming to European and North American regions very soon, developer Smilegate RPG and publisher Amazon Games have been showing off slices of the game to give us a flavour of what it’s all about. We recently got an overview, a peep at Arkesia’s world and lore, and now the devs have lifted the lid on character creation and customisation.

Creating your own character and making them truly your own is naturally a biggie in MMORPGs, where there’ll be tons of players wandering the highways and byways and so you’ll want to stand out from the crowd. The good news is it seems Lost Ark has a pretty generous set of options. First, you pick one of the 15 classes available at launch. That’s made up of five base classes, including options such as warrior, mage, gunner, and so on, and a set of advanced classes.

With this selected, you’ll get to see some of the fancy, class-specific armour sets you can work towards as you progress in the game. Naturally, you’ll start off with something more homespun, but this view gives you an idea of what you’ll be working towards, and there are multiple options per class. For your character’s appearance, you can start from a base of one of many different presets and then adjust a wide range of options, with facial features, shapes, and characteristics customisable through both basic and advanced settings.

For example, you can determine the whole makeup of your character’s face, with multiple sliders to let you adjust eye, eyebrow, cheek, chin, nose, and mouth settings using sliders. So, what you’d expect of a decent RPG character creator. There’s a wide range of hairstyles, too, with some classes being able to access additional ones specific to their class. There are additionally sliders to adjust aspects such as hair glossiness, intensity, length, and different layers of tone. You can pick more standard colours from a colour wheel, or blend your own unique, two-tone creations.

Eyes get some extra attention, too, with lots of options to customise each eye individually, add scars, special colours, different pupil sizes, and so on. Then there are options such as tattoos and war paint – some of which you can move around on the character’s face – as well as beards and other similar facets. Whew! Take a look at the clip above for a preview of this in action.

The Lost Ark release date is set for February 11, 2022.