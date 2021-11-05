We’re giving away free Lost Ark closed beta codes

Maybe you’ve heard rumblings about Lost Ark, the Korean action MMO that’s making its way to Western markets and whose closed beta is already tearing up the Steam charts. If you’re interesting in getting in on the Diablo-meets-Final Fantasy action, you’re in luck: we’ve got 5,000 closed beta codes, and we’re giving them away for free.

All you have to do is head over to our giveaway page and fill out the widget you find there. Don’t worry, you don’t have to do anything too involved: just follow us on Twitter, sign up for the free weekly newsletter, and check out our app on Overwolf. Once you’re done, you’ll immediately get a free code for the Lost Ark closed beta that’s running through November 11.

Once you’re in, you’ll have the coming week to check out any of the available Lost Ark classes and get some hands-on time well ahead of the launch date, which has been delayed into next year as the team works on addressing feedback it got from its closed alpha earlier this year.

Our batch of codes is going out on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you’re interested in trying out Lost Ark this week, make haste and snap one up.