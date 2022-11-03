This dinky gaming PC fits in a lunchbox, runs Cyberpunk 2077

A custom gaming PC enthusiast demonstrates their prowess with a pint-sized build you could fit in a lunchbox. If you think the Steam Deck is small, prepare yourself for a lunchbox-sized treat that can also run Cyberpunk 2077.

Assembled by Reddit user Msystems, the lunchbox-sized gaming PC utilizes an ASRock DeskMini x300 motherboard and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G gaming CPU. The whole build resides within a custom 3D-printed casing, with the whole thing requiring just 75W of power to run.

Using an adapter on the rear M.2 slot, it’s also possible to connect a dedicated GPU if one were so inclined. Additional images demonstrate the setup in action, but power limitations mean the RTX 4090 is a no-go. Not to mention the entire build is less than half the size of the best graphics card contender.

According to its creator, their insanely small build came from wanting something with the portability of a laptop while still having a “desktop platform.” This nano rig can apparently run games like Cyberpunk 2077 at around 30fps at 1080p, which is probably on par with the Steam Deck. In that regard, it’s not quite the best gaming PC when it comes to performance, but the fact that it’s barely taller than a Coke can is undeniably a selling point.

The PC community is awash with dedicated people engaging in an ‘I know what will make a great system’ mindset. Other unique projects include a gaming PC that’s been built into an old Atari 2600 and a system that dwells within a wooden case. There’s the user who stuffed components into a taxidermied beaver, but the less said about that, the better.