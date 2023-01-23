Midnight Suns mod adds the hero we needed, Thomas the Tank Engine

Morbius? So last year. Deadpool? Ugh. This new Midnight Suns mod adds the hero we actually want into the Marvel strategy game: Thomas the Tank Engine. Yes, I’m entirely serious, why are you looking at me like that?

While avid fans of Firaxis’ superhero adventure are busy obsessing over the new Midnight Suns Deadpool DLC, others have been making dreams become a reality. Namely, modder ‘VinnyHaw’ has replaced Ghost Rider, Spirit of Vengeance and hot-headed Latino, with… Thomas the Tank Engine.

In many ways I guess this makes sense; after all, his Hell Ride ability basically bulldozes people, just as a train would. Sure, the other abilities don’t really fit the Thomas thematic, but who cares!

Images show off Thomas practicing on one of the training dummies in the Abbey grounds, capturing a HYDRA agent on a rainy cliffside launch pad, and the general character select screen where you’d normally tailor Robbie Reyes’ attire as both himself and the Zerathos-bound Spirit of Vengeance.

His ominous smile is sure to ward off angry HYDRA combatants, but imagine his power in the hands of Lilith. If you thought villains like Venom and Sabretooth were pretty tough, imagine a green, chaos-fuelled Thomas. The stuff of nightmares, isn’t it? Ghost Rider suddenly doesn’t seem so scary after all.

Of course, this is hardly the first time the lovable children’s character has popped up in the video game universe. Popularised by that infamous Skyrim mod we’ve all come to know and love, he’s appeared as one of many Cyberpunk 2077 mods (it’s straight up creepy), as well as in Monster Hunter Rise.

If you’re looking to add this mod to your Midnights Suns collection, be sure to pick it up here, and if you haven’t played the game yet it’s one of the best PC games that had to offer; be sure to peruse our Marvel’s Midnight Suns review to find out why.