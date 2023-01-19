Deadpool is coming to Marvel’s Midnight Suns in new DLC

A new DLC coming this month for Marvel's Midnight Suns will add the fourth-wall-breaking, wise-cracking anti-hero Deadpool to the tactical strategy game

Marvel's Midnight Suns Deadpool DLC: Deadpool makes the shape of a heart with his hands, trying to be cute
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Not that Marvel’s Midnight Suns was in short supply of jokes or anything, but the quip quotient is about to quintuple thanks to a new DLC for the strategy game that adds the never-serious anti-hero Deadpool. The DLC, titled The Good, The Bad, and the Undead, launches January 26, and includes new story missions, an abbey upgrade, and a wardrobe full of skins and outfits for the Merc with a Mouth.

The Good, The Bad, and the Undead adds three new story missions to Marvel’s Midnight Suns that introduce new enemy types, as well as allowing you to recruit Deadpool himself. Back at the abbey, you’ll be able to develop his unique Food Truck research project in order boost his abilities on the battlefield.

YouTube Thumbnail

While Deadpool does get some wild new outfits (a swimsuit look, a gold-plated wizard look, etc.), he doesn’t ever take his mask off: “I can be honest with ya, and say there wasn’t the budget for it,” he explains in the trailer above.

Deadpool was included as DLC rather than part of the base game’s cast of characters because, the devs explained, he has a tendency to “suck the air from the room.” Indeed so.

The Good, the Bad, and the Undead arrives January 26, either as a standalone purchase or as part of the Marvel’s Midnight Suns season pass.

For more on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, check out our character tier list and our guide to unlocking characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Even Deadpool needs some backup now and then.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.