The Marvel’s Midnight Suns system requirements don’t call for a super-powered gaming PC, with the strategy game seemingly bucking the recent trend of its peers by not demanding fairly high-end specs. However, there may still be some demanding settings like ray tracing for those with more capable hardware.

The most demanding part of the Marvel’s Midnight Suns system requirements is the game’s storage requirements, which even then come in at a modest 60GB. Developer Firaxis hasn’t explicitly stated that you’ll need the best SSD for gaming for a great experience, but you can expect a better experience with a solid state drive.

With the game’s recommended GPU specs listing the ageing Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 and AMD Radeon RX 5700, it’s plain to see that you don’t need the best graphics card to play Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Those with more powerful pixel pushers may be able to switch on some ray tracing options, though, with the feature appearing on the game’s Xbox store page.

Here are the Marvel’s Midnight Suns system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 4430

AMD Ryzen 3 2200G Intel Core i7 6700

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X RAM 8GB 16GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon RX 470 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 VRAM 4GB 8GB Storage 60GB 60GB

The Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date is fast approaching, so while there’s no word yet on any upscaling technology like Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR, or Intel XeSS, there’s still plenty of time for those features to make the cut.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Steam Deck compatibility

Valve hasn’t announced what category the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Steam Deck compatibility will fall into. Given that the game’s system requirements aren’t very high, and the developer’s previous games were given a ‘Playable’ certification, we hope that the same will be given here or better still with ‘Verified’.

Take the Marvel’s Midnight Suns system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Marvel’s Midnight Suns?