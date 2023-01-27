Want to know the best Marvel Snap Modok deck ahead of the February season pass launching? There’s been plenty of theorycrafting going on for the next premium card that will enter pool five from March onwards, as we’re all gearing up for hopefully another meta-shift.

Discard is one of the most popular archetypes in Marvel Snap, and while there isn’t one in our best Marvel Snap decks list at the time of writing, there are so many cards that revolve around that mechanic. But where does Modok come into play, and which card would it replace in a usual discard deck in this contender for one of the best free PC games right now? Here’s our pick for the best Marvel Snap Modok deck ready for its release in February.

Best Modok deck list

The best Marvel Snap Modok deck list is:

Morbius

Invisible Woman

Moon Knight

Lady Sif

Sword Master

Black Cat

Jubilee

Ghost Rider

Modok

Hela

Giganto

The Infinaut

While recent season pass cards have forced decks to play entirely around them, Modok does something wonderful in that he slots neatly into existing discard decks. The ideal situation here is to play Invisible Woman as the first card in a lane, with Modok and Hela behind her, so turn six finishes with your entire hand being resurrected randomly across the board.

However, there are cards in here to save the game if you don’t pull off that combo. Lady Sif should ideally be used without Hela in hand, so it discards one of the other huge six drops, while Ghost Rider can rescue Hela if you do discard her by mistake. Letting Black Cat discard herself should always be the play, unless you have nothing else to play on turn three. Even if you end up pulling Black Cat with Ghost Rider, it’s still ten power for just four energy.

These are the key interactions in the best Modok deck:

Invisible Woman on turn two, with Modok and Hela behind her on turns five and six respectively is the optimal play.

Try not to play Lady Sif with Hela in hand if possible.

Ghost Rider can bring Hela back if that does happen, but you’ll run the risk of pulling a different card you’ve discarded.

Let Black Cat discard herself unless you have no other plays.

Ghost Rider can be used to bring back Modok/Giganto/The Infinaut for a lot of value if you don’t draw Hela.

Jubilee can pull through great value too, if you haven’t drawn one of your two huge six-cost cards.

Morbius is there to either be brought back by Hela or played on turn two if you don’t draw Invisible Woman.

Modok deck alternatives

If you’re missing some of the Marvel Snap pool three cards needed to make this deck work, there are some alternatives to consider, because the discard archetype is stacked. Funnily enough, Modok /isn’t/ essential for this deck (though we’d question why you’re here if you don’t have him), but Hela, Lady Sif, Invisible Woman, and Ghost Rider are. For the rest of the cards though, consider adding any of these:

Blade

Gambit

Dracula

Hell Cow

America Chavez

Helicarrier

Hulk

Now you know the best Modok deck, why not check out our guides for the most recent season pass cards with our Marvel Snap Zabu and Marvel Snap Silver Surfer deck guides? Alternatively, if you’re still new to one of the best card games, read up on our Marvel Snap tier list for the pool one cards.