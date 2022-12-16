Looking for the best Marvel Snap Silver Surfer deck list to take advantage of the three-cost card in this month’s season pass? Silver Surfer may look weak with no power himself, but he gives all other three-cost cards on the board +3 power, so if you’re stacking lots of three-cost cards, there’s some serious potential to snowball here.

Right now, decks that utilise Silver Surfer are some of the best Marvel Snap decks around, as the cards that feature in the season pass are typically very strong – we’re looking at you, Black Panther and Wong/Odin/Arnim Zola combo. Climbing the ladder in one of the best card games this year is no easy task, but acquiring the season pass can give you a leg up, so here’s the best Marvel Snap Silver Surfer deck.

Best Silver Surfer deck list

The best Marvel Snap Silver Surfer deck list is:

Nova

Forge

Goose

Silver Surfer

Brood

Storm

Cosmo

Juggernaut

Killmonger

Polaris

Maximus

Sera

On the face of it, the game plan here is simple; play three-cost cards, reduce the cost of them with Sera so you can play even more, then play Silver Surfer as your very final card on turn six for a huge swing. However, this deck also focuses on disrupting your opponent’s plan, with cards like Juggernaut, Cosmo, Storm, Goose, Killmonger, and Polaris all capable of causing mayhem one way or another.

The key interactions here are as follows:

Make sure Nova is destroyed by Killmonger when you have a lot of cards on the board.

Forge followed by Brood for three four-power cards for three energy.

Goose played wherever you’re not going to play Sera.

Cosmo played wherever you /are/ going to play Sera, so her ability doesn’t get stolen or nullified by Rogue or Enchantress.

Sera on turn five, followed by Maximus, Killmonger, and Silver Surfer on turn six is the ideal final turn.

Silver Surfer deck alternatives

If you’re missing any of the pool three cards, here are some potential replacements. Unfortunately, Sera is vital, as is Silver Surfer, but realistically any of the others can be switched out, especially for more three-cost cards. Other worthwhile inclusions are:

Ironheart

Wolfsbane

Kingpin

Captain America

Bishop

Nakia

Now you know the best Marvel Snap Silver Surfer deck, make sure you know which cards are in each of the Marvel Snap pools, as they shuffle round fairly regularly. If you fancy a different deck to try out, our Marvel Snap Patriot deck list is what you want. We also have a Marvel Snap tier list which covers all of the pool one cards ranked, if you’re still in the early stages of the game. Or consider the best free PC games if you’re looking for something else to play.