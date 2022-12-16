Knowing the best Marvel Snap Patriot deck list is crucial if you want to use cards that would have no place in any other decklists, due to their lack of abilities. Patriot is a three-cost one-power card that has an ongoing ability to buff all cards with no abilities with +2 power, which means otherwise unloved cards like Wasp, Misty Knight, and Shocker can see some playtime.

Patriot decks are among the very best Marvel Snap decks right now, but whether they’ll stick around for a while is another question. It feels like his time is dwindling as more cards are added to the game with fancy abilities, but at the time of writing, you can play this simple deck in one of the best card games for some swift rank climbing. Here’s the best Marvel Snap Patriot deck.

Best Patriot deck list

The best Marvel Snap Patriot deck list is:

Wasp

Misty Knight

Mister Sinister

Shocker

Mystique

Patriot

Debrii

Wave

Blue Marvel

Magik

Onslaught

Ultron

You have two methods of victory here. One revolves around Onslaught, and the other focuses on Ultron, depending on how the game has gone by the time you reach turn five. Most of the cards speak for themselves; play Wasp, Misty Knight, Mister Sinister, Shocker, and Debrii early to fill the board up, then you can whack either Wave or Magik down, followed by Onslaught, then Patriot and Mystique.

However, if things don’t go according to plan and you don’t draw those early-game cards, you can use any combination of Patriot, Mystique, and Blue Marvel, followed by Ultron to quickly fill the board up with powerful one-cost drones from Ultron. Ideally, you don’t want to play Patriot until the final turn so your opponent is fooled into thinking you don’t have him yet.

Here are the key interactions:

Wasp, Misty Knight, Mister Sinister’s clone, Shocker, Debrii’s rocks, and Ultron’s drones all being buffed by Patriot.

Play Mystique immediately after Patriot goes down, or if you don’t draw Patriot, after Blue Marvel or Onslaught.

Play Ultron if your board isn’t as full as you’d like, and you have Patriot down.

Blue Marvel is essentially a backup if you don’t draw Patriot.

Patriot deck alternatives

There are plenty of other cards you can use in this deck too, if you don’t have all the required inclusions. Some people like to play this like the best Marvel Snap Silver Surfer deck, including Brood too, while Cyclops and Squirrel Girl can also fit. Here are some other cards to consider including:

Silver Surfer

Brood

Cyclops

Squirrel Girl

The Thing

Valkyrie

Invisible Woman

Doctor Doom

Now you know the best Marvel Snap Patriot deck, make sure you’re up to date on all the cards in every Marvel Snap pool, because there are a lot of them. If you’re just starting out with this inclusion in our best free PC games list, why not take a look at our Marvel Snap tier list which covers all the cards in pool one?