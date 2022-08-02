Spider-Man Steam pre-order customers may need to get a refund

At long last the Marvel superhero game comes to PC, but anyone with a Marvel's Spider-Man Steam pre-order may need to seek a refund to get some money back

The hero himself is shocked about Spider-Man Steam pre-orders

Published:

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

The announcement of a Marvel’s Spider-Man PC release was met with overwhelming enthusiasm by fans, as it’s one of the best superhero games around. However, if you’ve got a Spider-Man Steam pre-order, you may need to get a refund – or risk paying more than you were supposed to.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC isn’t far away as it releases on August 12, and pre-orders have been riding high on the Steam top sellers list since the Spider-Man game was announced. However, pre-order customers may have overlooked a new announcement that could save them money – in an awkward fashion.

As Playstation confirms today, Spider-Man Steam pre-orders in certain countries – including the UK – were overcharged with the incorrect price. The price has now been lowered, but everyone in the following countries paid too much:

  • Australia
  • Israel
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Switzerland
  • UK

Here’s the awkward bit, however – you will not get the money back automatically. Unlike places like Amazon, where pre-order prices are adjusted without issue, Steam doesn’t have that function.

So, if you’re from one of these regions and you have a Spider-Man pre-order on Steam, you need to cancel that pre-order and get a refund. You can then re-buy the game at the new lower price – if you want to, of course.

If you’re worried about whether you can run the game on your PC, check out the Spider-Man Remastered system requirements at that link.

One of our news writers, Chris is obsessed with FPS games, RPGs, Star Wars, and comic books. If Superman is in the headline then he probably wrote it.

