Spider-Man Steam pre-order customers may need to get a refund

The announcement of a Marvel’s Spider-Man PC release was met with overwhelming enthusiasm by fans, as it’s one of the best superhero games around. However, if you’ve got a Spider-Man Steam pre-order, you may need to get a refund – or risk paying more than you were supposed to.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC isn’t far away as it releases on August 12, and pre-orders have been riding high on the Steam top sellers list since the Spider-Man game was announced. However, pre-order customers may have overlooked a new announcement that could save them money – in an awkward fashion.

As Playstation confirms today, Spider-Man Steam pre-orders in certain countries – including the UK – were overcharged with the incorrect price. The price has now been lowered, but everyone in the following countries paid too much:

Australia

Israel

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Switzerland

UK

Here’s the awkward bit, however – you will not get the money back automatically. Unlike places like Amazon, where pre-order prices are adjusted without issue, Steam doesn’t have that function.

So, if you’re from one of these regions and you have a Spider-Man pre-order on Steam, you need to cancel that pre-order and get a refund. You can then re-buy the game at the new lower price – if you want to, of course.

If you’re worried about whether you can run the game on your PC, check out the Spider-Man Remastered system requirements at that link.