New Mass Effect may see Commander Shepard return

With a new Mass Effect game in the works, there’s been plenty of fan speculation as to the potential cast. Will it pick up where Mass Effect 3 left off, or will it be a fresh start, like Mass Effect: Andromeda was meant to do? As it turns out, a piece of promotional art may have tipped BioWare’s hand, revealing that Commander Shepard may be an important character in the new space game.

On its official site, BioWare sells an attractive lithograph version of the teaser art it revealed last year on N7 Day, which shows a party of explorers venturing into the caldera of a volcano. The scene is depicted from a bird’s eye view, so it’s impossible to tell who any of the characters are.

However, a YouTuber called MrHulthen spotted an interesting detail in the product description on the BioWare store page. Originally, the text included a passage that read, “Shepard’s final quest may have ended the threat of the Reapers but at great cost including Earth itself. While Shepard and the survivors are left to pick up the pieces, fans are wondering what’s next.”

Here’s the video:

On its own, this is cryptic enough to be interesting, without necessarily giving anything away. You can read the sentence to be referring to Shepard and the other survivors of the disaster at the end of Mass Effect 3 in general, who may or may not have anything to do with the new game, or it could refer to Shepard and a specific group of survivors who might become your companions in the events of the new Mass Effect story – which would strongly suggest that Shepard is, at the very least, directly involved in the events in the new Mass Effect game.

However, BioWare has since updated the description of the poster on its website, which itself suggests that there’s something BioWare didn’t want everyone to know about in the original text – why make the correction if nothing has been accidentally revealed?

Hopefully we’ll hear more about the upcoming Mass Effect game in the near future. No release date has been announced as yet.