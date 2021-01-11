Mass Effect: Legendary Edition release date leaks for March

It feels like we’ve been waiting for the Mass Effect trilogy remaster for ages, though the project was only officially announced back in November. EA and BioWare have not yet provided an official Mass Effect: Legendary Edition release date beyond a vague spring 2021 window, but it appears that the final date has leaked through a selection of early retail listings.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will launch on March 12, 2021, according to retail listings from Shopitree in Singapore and GSShop in Indonesia. Those listings were spotted by Idle Sloth on Twitter, and the folks at Eurogamer have corroborated the date with their own sources. The release date is still subject to change prior to the official announcement, but until then, this date is looking pretty solid.

The remaster is, indeed, a remaster – not a remake. That means you shouldn’t expect any fundamental gameplay changes, but the games will be optimised for bigger resolutions, higher frame rates, and will receive some other visual enhancements. The package will also include all the single-player DLC originally released for the trilogy.

BioWare promised “more information to come in the new year” on the remastered trilogy, and now that we’re in 2021 you should probably expect that official info to come sooner rather than later.

Since the Legendary Edition announcement, Mass Effect 5 also made its proper debut with a quick teaser trailer at The Game Awards. Fans of sci-fi RPG games have plenty to look forward to, it seems.