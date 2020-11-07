BioWare’s making a new Mass Effect with a “veteran team”

A new Mass Effect game is in development, featuring some tenured developers. Developer BioWare confirmed the news as part of this year’s N7 Day.

In a BioWare blog post announcing Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a remaster of the first three games in the RPG game series, BioWare general manage Casey Hudson offhandedly states a new adventure’s in the works. “A veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe,” Hudson says. “We are in early stages on the project and can’t say any more just yet, but we’re looking forward to sharing our vision for where we’ll be going next.”

A piece of concept art, viewable in the header, is shared, showing a ship and a crew on some alien planet or other. The last Mass Effect game was 2017’s Mass Effect: Andromeda, which got a lukewarm reception. BioWare put out Anthem last year, a multiplayer action-adventure game that didn’t fare much better and struggled to hold onto an audience. The studio has since spent much of this year working on a relaunch.

Hudson talks up his enthusiasm for Mass Effect and the surrounding community, thanking fans for sticking with the space games for so long. “For me personally, Mass Effect represents years of work and countless special memories, so every year I feel incredibly fortunate to celebrate N7 Day with players around the world. Thank you so much for supporting us over the years.”

BioWare’s still working on Dragon Age 4, in the meantime, and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will launch early 2021. Dragon Age.