Master of Magic release date announced, original is a free game on GOG

The Master of Magic reboot release date has been revealed, and GOG is giving away the original '90s 4X as a free game through October 2

The reboot of ’90s 4X game classic Master of Magic has a firm release date, and for the next couple of days you can snag the original as a free game from GOG. You’ve got until October 2 to grab your free copy of the original Master of Magic, and the rebooted Master of Magic is set to release December 13.

As we noted back when the new Master of Magic was revealed last year, wargames publisher Slitherine acquired the rights to the series from Atari in 2019. Since then, the company has been working with indie developer MuHa Games to produce an updated version of the 1994 classic.

Head over to GOG.com’s giveaway page to claim your free copy of Master of Magic Classic. You’ll want to do it sooner rather than later, because the giveaway only lasts until October 2.

Just like the original, the new Master of Magic will feature a selection of 14 races to pick from, more than 200 spells and unit types, and a huge array of special abilities to use in your quest for world domination through magic.

