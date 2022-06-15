Doom meets Guitar Hero Metal: Hellsinger demo is a Steam hit

Steam Next Fest for June brings the chance for many fantastic indie games to show what they’ve got to players, and the Metal: Hellsinger demo is proving the hit of the show. It’s a unique rhythm-based FPS game that’s basically Doom meets Guitar Hero – or alternatively, if Doom was even more heavy metal.

Metal: Hellsinger was revealed all the way back in 2020 and it looked promising even then. It’s clearly inspired by Doom – it’s a first-person shooter where you fight demons in Hell with a metal soundtrack, after all – except mixed with a rhythm game like Crypt of the NecroDancer.

The demo is available now as part of Steam Next Fest and it’s already proving the hit of the event, as according to Steam it’s riding high at the top of all three charts – ‘popular upcoming,’ ‘most wishlisted,’ and ‘daily active demo players.’ Given that the project is led by David Goldfarb, game director of Payday 2 and lead designer of Battlefield 3 and Battlefield: Bad Company 2, it’s no wonder it’s getting attention – especially when the gameplay is so unique.

While you can give the demo a go for yourself, basically imagine Doom where you do extra damage if you time your shots to the rhythm and beats of the heavy metal soundtrack. It’s challenging but when you get a proper run the full song kicks in, complete with vocals.

The soundtrack includes songs from the likes of Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), and Tatiana Shmailyuk (Jinjer), so developer The Outsiders has really gone all-out with this.

Steam Next Fest runs until June 20, so make sure to try Metal: Hellsinger before it goes – and any other great Doom-like demos too, such as Selaco, which is basically F.E.A.R. done in the Doom engine.