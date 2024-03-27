Headbanging rhythm game, rated 96% on Steam, is coming to VR soon

Few games feel like entirely obvious candidates to port over to virtual reality, but Metal: Hellsinger is one of these games, and we now have confirmation that a VR version is coming in 2024. At the time of writing it still holds a colossal 96% positive rating overall having released in September 2022.

We see Metal: Hellsinger as one of the best rhythm games on PC, and provided that this port lives up to expectations, it should debut as one of the best VR games in recent memory. Virtual reality is already having a great year, following on from the success of the Meta Quest 3 last year, and big titles making the leap will only help strengthen its appeal.

We spoke to Trivium’s Matt Heafy back when publisher Funcom put on an amazing live show at Gamescom 2022, and he praised the lineup of talented metal artists that had been assembled for the game.

Since its release, Metal: Hellsinger has seen two DLC packs released, the 93% rated Dream of the Beast and 96% rated Purgatory, the latter of which not only added new music but a free horde mode as well.

A third DLC pack was squeezed in between the other packs but received with less positivity as it diverted from the core metal themes that had set Metal: Hellsinger up for its initial success.

Since the release of the Purgatory DLC in December 2023, we’ve heard very little from publisher Funcom or developer The Outsiders, so to now know that a VR version is coming to Meta Quest, PSVR 2, and Steam, is a relief – it’s great to see support for the game is still alive.

The port is being handled by Lab42, a UK-based studio that is part of Sumo Digital Group. They have traditionally acted as a support studio but it has handled many other port projects in the past.

You can wishlist the VR version of Metal: Hellsinger on Steam and the Quest Store right now with an official release date and price to be confirmed. The game will also be released on PSVR 2.

If you’re looking for something to play while you wait for Metal: Hellsinger VR, check out the best Meta Quest 3 games that are available right now.