You can now use your phone for TrackIR in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator has a whole host of options to make it an amazingly immersive flying experience, but as fans of simulation games have long known, that’s just the start. After getting the software set up, there’s the whole process of acquiring expensive new hardware for ever more realistic simming. One cheaper option, however, is to get set up for head tracking, which you can now do with a single, inexpensive iPhone app.

SmoothTrack is a $4.99 iOS app that uses your device’s camera to track the position of your noggin, and sends that to your PC for TrackIR to use as controller input. Effectively that means that if you cast your gaze left, your cockpit view in Microsoft Flight Simulator will shift to the left. Look up, and your view shifts up. Just fire up the app, prop your phone on your desk, and you’ve got six-degrees-of-freedom head tracking.

There’s some setup involved, and you’ll need one of a specific set of iOS devices: SmoothTrack currently works only on iPhones, iPads with TrueDepth cameras – meaning the iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Pro 11″, and iPad Pro 12.9″. The good news is, that’s the only piece of hardware you’ll need to make it work, and once you’ve got it set up you’re good to go with any number of simulators, so long as they support TrackIR (so yes, it should work with Elite Dangerous).

Here’s a video showing it in action:

You’ll want to download an additional program to your PC – it’s a free piece of software called OpenTrack. Once you have that up and running, you can add ‘freetrack 2.0 Enhanced’ as a UDP over network input source. Then, point SmoothTrack toward your PC’s IP address, and you’ll be able to use it in Flight Simulator.

The app’s creator, John Goering, says he’s considering building an Android version of SmoothTrack – so be sure to express your interest over in the Reddit thread if that’s something you’d be willing to pay five bucks for.

If you have no idea what this is all about, have a look at our Microsoft Flight Simulator review. Or, if you’ve already gotten airborne, consider a trip to the site where the iconic Windows XP ‘Bliss’ wallpaper was photographed, and pour one out in memory of DirectX 8.1.