Microsoft Flight Simulator patch fixes pesky peripheral-related crashing

Now that Microsoft Flight Simulator is here, developer Asobo Studio is busy posting tweaks and tinkerings to improve the simulation game’s performance. The latest patch has now landed (pun a little intended), offering some handy fixes that reach across its stability, optimisation, installation, content manager, Simconnect interface, and marketplace.

There are two updates to help improve the plane game’s stability in the latest patch notes on its site, the first of which targets a pesky hiccup that it seems was causing the sim to crash “when different input devices/peripherals [were] disconnected”. The other also prevents a crash, this time when the package for the TBM 930 aircraft is deleted.

As for installation fixes, there’s a decent handful of minor updates that mostly prevent the process from getting blocked in certain circumstances. For example, if the sim fails to connect to servers or a local user account uses a particular type of characters. In addition, the patch means that the content manager will no longer automatically download packages that you’ve deleted through it, or “get stuck in an infinite loading state when checked offline”. Phew.

Here are the Microsoft Flight Simulator 1.7.14.0 patch notes in full for you to check out (via Asobo Studio):

STABILITY ISSUES

The title will no longer crash when different input devices/peripherals are disconnected

The title will no longer crash when the TBM 930 package is deleted

INSTALLATION ISSUES

The install process will no longer be blocked after a partial decompression of a package

The install process will no longer be blocked when a local user account includes non-ASCII characters

The install process will no longer be blocked after a failed connection to servers

The install process will no longer display an empty onboarding screen under certain conditions

The title will download a critical missing/deleted package to access the main menu even if the save data preference is set to offline (when an internet connection is available)

CONTENT MANAGER

The title will no longer automatically download packages that have been deleted through the content manager

The content manager will no longer get stuck in an infinite loading state when checked offline

The Creator name of the packages should now be properly updated

SIMCONNECT

Significant FPS drop when using Simconnect should no longer affect the experience

OPTIMISATION

The performance of the title has been improved when the Display name plate option is set to active

MARKETPLACE

The correct currency is now properly updated in the marketplace

That’s all for the latest patch notes for now. If you’re yet to dive into the sim, go take a look at our Microsoft Flight Simulator review and the Microsoft Flight Simulator system requirements to get an idea of what’s in store.