Upgrade Windows 10 as deadline passes and Microsoft forces update

Microsoft isn't supporting Windows 10 version 21H2 anymore, so you’ll need to upgrade to version 22H2 now or it’ll be automatically updated.

Microsoft yesterday rolled out the final update for users still using Windows 10 version 21H2. As the tech giant shut down support on June 13, that version will no longer receive any security fixes or improvements. If you’re one of the few still using 21H2, you might want to consider updating to version 22H2 as soon as you can, otherwise Microsoft will do it for you. No ifs, no buts.

It may sound heavy-handed, but really it’s in everyone’s best interests. Staying on an older version of Windows after Microsoft pulls the plug on support isn’t a great idea – it just leaves your PC at risk of security issues and vulnerabilities. Microsoft says this is all to “keep you protected and productive,” and that’s probably true. You probably won’t even notice the difference between 21H2 and 22H2 unless you’re a major tech nerd.

It’s no secret that Windows 10 support will end in 2025, so the clock is ticking for those of us holding out against Microsoft’s relentless campaign to get us to upgrade to Windows 11. Despite the latest operating system causing a litany of issues for gaming rigs, like the Windows 11 update which froze AMD CPUs and a Windows 11 22H2 update causing bad GPU performance, many folk are migrating nonetheless. In fact, Steam users are flocking to Windows 11, suggesting gamers are gradually being convinced by Microsoft’s cajolery.

If this is your sign to upgrade to take the plunge and upgrade to Microsoft’s latest OS, check out our guide on how to install Windows 11. It’s still free for existing Windows 10 users, but you can buy a key if you’re building a PC for the first time.

