Is Minecraft Legends co-op?

Want to know if you can play Minecraft Legends co-op? It shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that Mojang, the developers of the Minecraft games, have added cooperative play to their latest Minecraft adventure. The Piglins have decided they want to rule the Overworld, so it’s up to you and your friends to stop them in their tracks.

In this action and strategy game hybrid, Minecraft Legends has players commanding an army from a third-person perspective to take on the Piglins. The invasion from The Nether is so severe that former hostile enemies like Creepers and Skeletons can be recruited to help you battle against the corrupted forces. Here’s everything you need to know about Minecraft Legends co-op mode.

Minecraft Legends co-op explained

Minecraft Legends co-op supports up to four players online in the campaign as you and your friends attempt to send the Piglin army back to The Nether. Just like Minecraft’s multiplayer mode, players can instantly drop in and out of the campaign, making the experience seamless for everyone involved.

While in co-op, your group can help strengthen your army, build useful structures, and explore new biomes and regions. We haven’t had a chance to try Minecraft Legends’ co-op mode just yet, but it’s likely that the enemies encountered in the campaign will have extra health whenever you’re playing with a group. This small change makes the game slightly more difficult in order to account for the extra help you’re receiving when playing together.

It’s also worth noting that the PvP multiplayer mode and the campaign feature Minecraft Legends crossplay support, giving you the opportunity to play with your friends regardless of their preferred platform. In theory, you should be able to play Minecraft Legends on your PC alongside your mates using a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. No matter what configuration you players have, as long as you have a working copy of the game, you won’t have any issues.

