Minecraft 1.19.3 release date announced with pre-release patch

The Minecraft 1.19.3 release date heralds the next update for the sandbox game and will bring with it some useful changes and bug fixes too. Fans who’ve been waiting for news about the development of this patch will be glad to know they can now try it out in pre-release form, and we also have confirmation of the release date.

At this stage, most players are looking ahead to the release of the Minecraft 1.20 update, which will bring in enough new elements to help revitalise the game for those who tend to avoid the best Minecraft mods, and just prefer to stick to official content. While players have been playing around with some of those features thanks to Minecraft snapshots, the 1.19.3 update represents more of a fix for some existing bugs than anything else.

The Minecraft 1.19.3 release date is December 6. If you’ve been running up against things like villagers not pathfinding correctly in water, or some Allay movement being a little bit broken, then you’ll be glad to know those issues are going to be fixed. Along with that, the most sizeable changes in Minecraft 1.19.3 come in the form of new entity sub-predicate types. That’s basically going to make it easier for map creators to control the colour of some of the Minecraft mobs.

With this update, we’ll be moving a little bit closer to the 1.20 update, which hopefully means we’ll get some more information on what to expect from it, alongside a title. We’ll keep you updated with everything we know as soon as we know it.

