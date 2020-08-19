Minecraft mobs: a list of every mob and monster in Minecraft

Minecraft mobs are the living entities in Minecraft – short for mobile, these sometimes adorable, sometimes aggressive creatures can be found roaming the many biomes of the blocky universe. They will interact and respond to you, other players, and other mobs, whether that’s a creeper knocking at your door, or a pig in the pen in your back garden.

Minecraft mobs are susceptible to the same physics and environmental changes that affect players, such as catching fire or drowning. They can be attacked and killed with weapons, and when killed drop resources and experience points, with hostile mobs dropping rarer items on occasion.

In Creative mode, Minecraft mobs will never attack you, but can be divided into three behavioural categories in Survival and Hardcore modes, which include passive, neutral, and hostile. Utility mobs iron golem and snow golem, can be crafted to assist you against hostile mobs. Trusting mobs can’t be tamed, but have a special behaviour when interacted with and include dolphins, ocelot and even the adorable Minecraft fox. Here’s a list of all the mobs and monsters that can be found wandering the vast Minecraft landscape.

Minecraft passive mobs

Minecraft passive mobs will not attack you and will flee when attacked. They have the ability to breed, so you’ll see baby animals in the same area. Most passive mobs can be tamed, if they’re not already, such as horses in Minecraft. Then the are the inhabitants of Minecraft villages, like traders and villagers. Other farmyard friends can provide resources, including wool from sheep or milk from cows.

Sheep

Cow

Fox

Bat

Chicken

Cod

Ocelot

Pig

Rabbit

Salmon

Mooshroom

Squid

Tropical fish

Turtle

Villager

Wandering trader

Pufferfish

Tamable passive mobs

Donkey

Horse

Cat

Parrot

Mule

Skeleton horse

Minecraft neutral mobs

Neutral mobs in Minecraft will attack you if provoked, which may be useful if you’re after item drops or XP. Some neutral mobs such as wolves will attack other mobs like rabbits or sheep, and llamas will be aggressive towards untamed wolves. Minecraft bees are the latest addition and can be found in flower forests and plains, or beehives can be constructed using wood planks and honeycomb.

Dolphin

Polar bear

Trader llama

Llama

Panda

Wolf

Bee

Iron golem

Minecraft neutral monsters

Some of the Minecraft monsters in this category behave slightly differently, with spiders and cave spiders becoming hostile if the light level falls below ten.

Spider

Cave Spider

Enderman

Zombie Pigman

Minecraft hostile mobs

Hostile mobs in Minecraft are dangerous and aggressive and will attack you within a certain range, usually 16 blocks, without any obstruction. However, some mobs are capable of detecting you from 100 blocks away. Flying mobs like a Minecraft phantom, will spawn above and attempt to swoop down and attack you. A boss mob is a special type of hostile, that has a larger detection range and more health, and includes the ender dragon and the Minecraft wither.

Evoker

Vindicator

Pillager

Ravager

Vex

Chicken Jockey

Endermite

Guardian

Elder Guardian

Shulker

Skeleton Horseman

Husk

Stray

Phantom

Blaze

Creeper

Ghast

Magma Cube

Silverfish

Skeleton

Slime

Spider Jockey

Zombie

Zombie Villager

Drowned

Wither Skeleton

Witch

Hoglin

Piglin

If you want to be better equipped when dealing with these villainous mobs, our Minecraft shield guide provides the perfect defence, and when you’ve harvested your phantom membranes and other mob ingredients, you’ll be able to brew all kinds of potions in Minecraft. If there’s not enough Minecraft mobs here for you, then you can add more using Minecraft mods or drastically alter their look using Minecraft texture packs.

If you want to know what Minecraft mobs you’re up against, we don’t blame you. If you stumble upon a spider on your travels, or a phantom swoops into your path, it’s better to know they can’t be tamed than to find out the hard way.