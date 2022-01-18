Minecraft banners: how to create great banner designs in Minecraft

So, you want to know about Minecraft banners and banner designs? These tall, thin blocks are highly customisable, and can be used in a variety of ways. You can combine one with a Minecraft shield to add a pattern, you can use it to decorate your buildings, and you can even wear one as a hat (sort of).

In the Minecraft Java edition, banners can also be used to leave markers on a map to make navigation easier. Banners can hold up to six layers of patterns, 16 if you’re using Minecraft console commands. They are crafted from wool, and the colour of the wool will influence the design of your banner.

Knowing you want a Minecraft banner and actually getting one are two different things, however. It’s a good thing we created this handy guide for you. Join us as we explore everything you need to know about banners in Minecraft, including how to put letters on them, and what the best banner designs are.

How to craft Minecraft banners

Crafting a banner in Minecraft is easy, although there are countless designs to choose from, which makes it a little bit tricky. First, you’ll want plenty of wool and one stick. Go into your crafting table screen and arrange the pieces with the stick in the bottom middle slot, and the top six slots all occupied by wool.

To choose a design you need to craft a loom, interact with it, place the banner in the top left slot, and any dye materials in the top right slot, which should bring up a menu of possible designs. Alternatively, you can use the crafting table and arrange dyes around your banner until you find the pattern that’s right for you.

Minecraft banner designs

There are a huge number of Minecraft banner patterns out there, from simple brickwork backgrounds to skull and crossbones designs, and you can even match the two.

Image credit above: Superspace via Minecraft Wiki

Most patterns and designs are easy to figure out by simply arranging your dyes around the banner in various quantities and positions, but here are some more complex banner patterns:

Brickwork pattern: combine brick block and banner

combine brick block and banner Colourful brickwork pattern: combine brick block, dye, and banner

combine brick block, dye, and banner Fancy border: combine dye, vine, and banner

combine dye, vine, and banner Creeper face: combine Creeper head and banner (dye optional)

combine Creeper head and banner (dye optional) Skull and crossbones: combine Wither head and banner

combine Wither head and banner Flower: combine oxeye daisy and banner

combine oxeye daisy and banner Mojang logo: combine an enchanted golden apple and banner

Remember, you can mix and match any of these designs by simply layering over the top of your banner with a new design, meaning you can mix borders, colours, and logos. For more great banner designs in Minecraft, you can check out this website.

Minecraft banner letters

If you get really creative then you can even make letters for your Minecraft banners. While the limited space means it’s hard to create every letter convincingly, most are possible, such as placing your initials on your shield. Although bear in mind you need a lot of resources for these designs.

Check out this video for a quick and effective walkthrough of how to make each letter:

Other Minecraft banner tips:

To add a banner to a shield, simply put the shield and the banner in the crafting grid next to each other. Note that shields can’t render as many layers as the banner itself can, so it may look a little off.

In Java edition, banners cannot be equipped as helmets unless you use a console command

You can copy a banner, provided both have the same basic pattern, and there is only a preexisting pattern on the banner being copied

Water and lava flow around banners

In an emergency, banners can be used for fuel in furnaces, and you can smelt 1.5 items per banner

There you go – everything you need to know about Minecraft banners.

Contributions by Gina Lees and Joe Robinson.