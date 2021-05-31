Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs part one launches in eight days

We figured it was close, and it’s even closer than we suspected – the Minecraft 1.17 release date is now set for June 8. A new pre-release version is here too, if you’d like to check out some fresh bug fixes, but the bigger news is that the first half of the Caves & Cliffs content will be available in the live game in just over a week.

Again, Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs part one is now officially set to launch on June 8. As one half of the split release of the new update, this part will contain new mobs like the goat, axolotl, and warden, and new blocks including copper, but won’t include the new biomes and world generation features, which will instead launch with part two this holiday.

The release will be available across both Java and Bedrock editions, so wherever you play Minecraft, you’ll be able to get in without issue. The latest pre-release version is available right now, but there are no new features to test out – if you want a look at the bug fixes, you can check out the patch notes at the official site.

The devs have recently gone into greater detail about what to expect from the new Caves & Cliffs mobs and blocks in the absence of the new biomes meant to hold them.

Grab your nearest calendar and start circling with a vengeance: Caves & Cliffs: Part I arrives June 8th on both Java and Bedrock! Learn all about this jam-packed new update: ↣ https://t.co/ShjvqFWUSq ↢ pic.twitter.com/3dzYBt3mQt — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 31, 2021

