Minecraft goats – everything we know

There’s been a lot of talk about the ‘caves’ side of the Minecraft 1.17 update, but not a ton about the ‘cliffs’ and their newest Minecraft mob – goats. We get it. Axolotls coming to Minecraft and being the best underwater companions is potentially game changing. The Warden being a new terrifying monster that is completely blind is a big deal. But won’t someone think of the goats?

Yes, goats are coming to Minecraft. Finally! There are many types of goats in the real world, from the ibex that can somehow walk on steep inclines, to the rather tragic fainting goat. In Minecraft, the goats are based on the Rocky Mountain goat (or Oreamnos americanus), and are well suited to both alpine and subalpine conditions.

They are also not technically goats. Instead, they are more closely related to antelopes, the square-shaped fakers. This was immensely disappointing to learn about. However, this is the goat that we have and they at least seem to act like the woolly beasts of the mountain tops we know and love.

There isn’t a whole lot out there known about goats in Minecraft, but we can certainly speculate based on goats in the real world.

Where to find goats in Minecraft

Goats are found on top of high surfaces, such as cliffs. It doesn’t seem to matter too much if the cliffs are covered in snow or grass, but they do seem to roam around more during the daytime.

What are goats like in Minecraft

As we mentioned before, they’re based on the Rocky Mountain goat – an antelope masquerading as a goat for coolness sake. It’s pretty hard to simulate their distinctive trait: being able to climb high and balance on steep surfaces.

So instead, Goats in Minecraft can jump two blocks high rather than the standard one block. They can clear small gaps with ease and look majestic when they do so.

Generally they seem quite passive, but don’t get on a goat’s bad side. It’ll lower its head, then charge straight at you with its horns, knocking you far away. If you’re on a short mountain path, you could plummet to your demise.

Goats can also be bred to make wee baby goats. Just look at the tiny bundles of fluff!

We sadly don’t know much else about goats, but there are a few things that could be feasible. Goats were one of the first animals to be domesticated for their grass eating, milk producing udders and tasty meat, so making friends with a goat with a carrot seems likely. Their ill-tempered nature does make it unlikely that they will be rideable unlike Minecraft’s horses. We can dream though.

Still, there’s plenty more to learn about the Caves & Cliffs update, and we’re not just talking about the new Minecraft mobs. From copper ore, to the Lush Caves, there is something for new and veteran players alike to discover when the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs release date rolls around.