Minecraft copper – here’s what you can do with the new block

What is copper in Minecraft? Yes, we have a brand new resource to play with, which you can smelt, wield, and craft until your heart desires. The new material arrives in the upcoming Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update and as part of Mojang’s promise to the community to spruce up the cave and mountain system.

As well as copper, the upcoming update will also add new Minecraft mobs such as adorable mountain goats, sweet little Axolotls, and The Warden – a blind monster mob found lurking in your newly excavated caves. For everything we know about the update, check out our guide to the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs release date, how the new cave system works, and of course the biomes themselves.

It also has a fun quirk that veteran players will adore, in that copper turns green overtime as it’s naturally exposed to the elements, so long term players can celebrate their turquoise trophies. Or passing players can marvel at your greening Minecraft house – or whatever you decide to build with copper in Minecraft.

How does copper in Minecraft work?

Copper ores can be mined underground from ore veins and work similarly to other metal ores when dropped and broken. You can smelt down your ores using a Minecraft blast furnace, to create ingots for crafting.

Although we have yet to see what wonderful creations and possible copper recipes will emerge from this new material, we do know that you can create stairs and slabs for building. You can also use copper to craft the new lightning rod or telescope items, but if it’s anything like Iron, then there’s always the possibility of weapons and armour – or even some creative new Minecraft builds. Hopefully you’ll be able to keep your gear going long enough for it to turn green.