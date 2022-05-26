Minecraft’s Warden receives yet more buffs in the 1.19 pre-release

The Minecraft 1.19 release date is, theoretically, on the horizon. The next big update has a chunk of exciting things to look forward to, including the likes of frogs, the new allay mob, and the fearsome Minecraft Warden. Each of these brings something a little bit different to the game, but in the case of the Warden, at least, it seems Mojang really wants it to terrorize us.

If you don’t believe us, just check out the latest notes for Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 3, which almost immediately followed pre-release 2, presumably because of the Warden’s demands. While the bulk of the notes here are about bug fixes, there are a couple of key Warden changes that are worth talking about. The first of these is that if the Warden gets stuck in a liquid, it will now angrily despawn instead of digging. We’re not sure how one angrily despawns, but we’re excited to see it.

The other big change, and this is the one that specifically came in for version three of the pre-release, is that “Wardens’ sonic boom attack now bypasses the damage reduction by armour enchantments such as Protection.” This makes the Warden a little more intense, because it shows that Mojang means for this enemy to be avoided, not cheesed.

While many of the smaller bug changes are fairly specific, it’s worth noting that mobs seem to spawn more often inside Nether Portals, which means they’re getting ripped through the fabric of space and time a lot. Mojang is working on stopping that in a later version, but “will not be making any further changes to this before the release of 1.19.”

In unofficial Minecraft news, did you know that you can put GIFs in Minecraft as long as you can find a willing cow and also understand optical illusions? We’re not even sure you need a real cow.