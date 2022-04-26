Free Minecraft server: how to make a private server

Want to make a free Minecraft server? You can create your own private server on Minecraft Java edition using free server software provided by Mojang. You can download this through the Minecraft website, but the initial process and how to run your server needs some more explaining.

To get started, make sure you have the latest version of Java edition installed. To check whether you have this, simply use the control panel in Windows and update or install the latest version. Once you’ve set up a free Minecraft server, you can invite your friends online and even create your own rules, gameplay, and community within your own blocky creation.

Here’s how to get started on making a free Minecraft server, as well as the options for hosting a server for free. For a thorough breakdown of common questions and answers, be sure to check out the Microsoft help article and Minecraft’s recommended hosting guide. Follow the steps below or check out the video for a walkthrough on how to set up a Minecraft server.

How to make a free Minecraft server

Download the latest version of Java and the Minecraft server software

Create a dedicated folder for your server

Drag the Minecraft server download into the folder

Open the Minecraft server program (server.jar)

Find the text file eula.txt and open it in a text editor

Change eula=false to eula=true to show you have read, understand, and agree to the user licence agreement and save this file

You can further edit the server through the server settings file, by right clicking and opening the settings in Notepad. To open the server, launch Minecraft and click add server; once you’re in, make yourself an admin by typing ‘op [your username]’ to enable Minecraft console commands.

You can either share your server locally or use your external IP address to share with others, though we recommend exercising caution when doing so. Sharing your external IP address with people you don’t know can be dangerous. To avoid any issues, you should run your Minecraft server on a separate PC to the one you host it on. This also ensures your free Minecraft server won’t impact your gaming performance.

Free Minecraft server hosting

Though there are a number of sites that offer free Minecraft server hosting, there are caveats that include addons that cost money and a lack of support. Most free server hosting has a maximum player limit, so free Minecraft server hosting is a good choice if you’re new to Minecraft servers or just want to play with a few friends online.

Before you sign up to any free Minecraft server hosting, be sure to research what kind of customer support and extras it comes with, such as DDoS protection and server backups.

24/7 hosting

If you want free 24/7 hosting, your options are extremely limited. While there are free hosting services, many of them won’t come up to scratch for what you need. You could turn your old PC into a server if you’re committed to running your server long-term – check out the video above on how to do this.

