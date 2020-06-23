Minecraft hosting: how to host a server

Want to start your own Minecraft hosting? You can set up your own server on Minecraft to invite your online buddies or create a multiplayer experience to share with even more players, but the initial process can take some time to get going. Here’s how to set up and host your own Minecraft servers.

Mojang has free of charge server software that you can download to manage your server. You can download the Java Edition server on the Minecraft website. Before you do this, though, you’ll want to make sure you have the latest version of Java installed, it’s important you do for security. You can check this by accessing Java through your control panel. If you need to install Java or update the file, download the latest version of Java.

Once you have both the latest version of Java and have downloaded Mojang’s server software, here’s what you need to do next to set up Minecraft hosting.

How to host a Minecraft server

On setup, you’ll want to create a dedicated folder for your server, as whenever you run your server from a desktop or download folder, it will create configuration files in that location. By creating a folder for your server, it will be easier to organise all the files.

Once you click the file and start the server, you’ll need to complete some configuration. Here are the steps below.

Find the text file eula.txt and open it in a text editor Change the line eula=false and eula=true to show you have read, understand, and agree to the user license agreement If you have problems doing it this way, you may need to run as administrator

Once you’ve set up Minecraft hosting, you can share your server by creating an external IP address. It’s not recommended that you host a server on the same PC you plan to run it on. For a breakdown of questions and instructions on how to set up Minecraft hosting, Minecraft recommends this guide, which should answer any additional questions or issues that arise from the sometimes fiddly and frustrating task of setting up a server.

Minecraft Realms Plus

Another way to set up Minecraft hosting and save you from the bother of creating a server yourself, is using Minecraft Realms Plus. This is Mojang’s official subscription service for hosting servers without experience in doing so. It will set you back $7.99 a month, with only the host paying the fee.

Minecraft Realms Plus is the easiest option for hosting a server, and allows up to ten players to join your server, but comes with the caveat that you are essentially renting a server from Mojang, so it won’t have as much freedom. Realms, however, does add regular new content for subscribers on a monthly basis, so there are always new mini-worlds, skins, and adventures to keep you busy.

That’s how to set up Minecraft hosting and create your own server. If you’re looking for some server inspiration, check out the best Minecraft maps.